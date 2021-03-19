Initiatives to help Carlisle area businesses, honor frontline workers continue on anniversary of pandemic

Think Big Support Small and It’s Our Treat

Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing front-line workers while supporting restaurants and retailers from among the retailers, restaurants, gyms, spas, salons, barbershops, entertainment venues and others that it represents through the It’s Our Treat program.

The program, which is supported through the end of June, kicked off in October when Chamber representatives took lunch and gifts to members of the Carlisle Police Department. Since then, they have visited UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle as well as emergency responders and urgent care centers.

The Chamber’s “Think Big Support Small” video series is continuing on its Facebook page. After featuring restaurants in February in conjunction with the Cumberland County commissioners’ declaration of restaurant month, the Chamber is featuring retail establishments in March.

The videos support Chamber members in some of the hardest hit business categories.

“Some of our sectors did well through the pandemic and the shutdown while others did not fare well at all,” said Michelle Crowley, president and CEO of the chamber.