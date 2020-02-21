In Carlisle, Casey pushes plan to shore up children’s programs

“Let’s go back to that model,” Casey said. “Republicans have already told us, when we want to increase the child tax credit, we move the corporate tax rate. If that’s the model we’re using, let’s keep going.”

One point on the corporate tax rate is roughly $100 billion in revenue over 10 years, Casey said, so his proposal for a $70 billion tax break over a decade for working families in the form of the dependent care credit isn’t an insurmountable hurdle.

“You can put money in their pockets to pay for child care with that tax credit and you could do it for less than a point on the corporate rate,” Casey said.

His plan would bring the corporate rate back up to 28%. It would also institute a corporate minimum rate of 15% of reported profits regardless of back-end deductions. The top marginal personal income rate and the estate tax would also be taken back to their pre-2018 rate.

Casey said he was also open to proposals from other legislators, such as a wealth tax on accumulated assets or changes to the capital gains structure, as ways to pay for enhanced child welfare programs.

“I think we should take a look at a lot of those ideas,” he said. “I don’t’ think we should take any of them off the table.”