'I'm fine': Carlisle Arts Learning Center exhibit reveals the masks used to cover struggles with mental illness

One mask has the now-familiar shape of the coronavirus embedded in its forehead. Another one nearby is completely black save for the zipper revealing a rainbow underneath.
There are 250 masks in the “I’m fine” exhibit running through June 12 at Carlisle Arts Learning Center. Each one is as different as the people who made them to symbolize the face they present to the world when they are struggling with mental illness.
Photos of the mask project are also being shown at Denim Coffee, 1 S. Hanover St., and in the windows of the CenturyLink building at 120 W. High St.
“There’s some really powerful stories behind each one,” said Maureen Joyce, who curated the project along with Carrie Breschi.
The exhibit is both the culmination of about two years of work for the curators and a launching pad to expand the project into York County and beyond.
The project is dedicated to Joyce’s son, Patrick, who died by suicide in 2018 after struggling with mental illness. In the aftermath of his death, Joyce realized that she wore a mask when she tried to go back out into the world among people who didn’t understand what she had experienced.
“It wasn’t good, but I needed to be out there,” she said.
The road to the exhibit began with workshops at YWCA Carlisle and grew to include women’s shelters, Safe Harbour, Community CARES and other organizations and corporations like Geodis. The project continued through the pandemic with take-home kits that Dickinson College and Carlisle High School students used to make their own masks.
“Their teacher ... told us that, for some students, it was the first project that they would even get involved with through the school year,” Joyce said. “It was a tough year for teens.”
All of the masks made in the workshops were provided free of charge to participants thanks to grant funding, Joyce said.
Joyce said the workshops typically began with her sharing Patrick’s story. Then, she talked about how people used masks in various cultures throughout history. The lesson extended into the present with discussions on how masks are used today and how people survive in the world by putting on a metaphorical mask.
Reactions differed as the participants worked, she said. Some people were quiet and didn’t want to talk. Some wanted to chat, and sometimes those who did told Joyce stories she couldn’t believe she was hearing.
Those conversations are exactly what the exhibit hopes to encourage.
“Our whole thing is to encourage conversation because there is so much healing in that,” she said.
The masks at the exhibit in Carlisle represent this community, Joyce said. In August, the project will start holding workshops in York and then will move on to 14 other counties. Small shows will be held along the way to represent the communities before the masks from all shows will be brought together for a larger show at a location and time to be determined in Harrisburg.
The interactive exhibit gives visitors an opportunity to hear the artists describe their masks through recordings played on old rotary telephones. Visitors are invited to touch the masks, and the whole exhibit is accessible and inclusive for those with disabilities.
Running throughout the exhibit is a message of suicide prevention awareness. Messages mixed among the masks hanging from a reclaimed wood frame remind visitors that they are not alone and to encourage them to ask directly if they think someone is considering suicide and to take them seriously if they say they are.
Joyce said she hopes the masks, messages and stories included in the exhibit causes visitors to think about mental health issues and to raise questions about what they themselves might need. The visitor can then take advantage of a collection of resources on subjects like mental health, suicide prevention and suicide among veterans or the LGBTQ community.
Among the resources is an invitation for those touched in some way by suicide to join CALC’s free program, Suicide Loss Survivors Creating Together. The group invites anyone who has been touched by suicide to express themselves through creative activities. Upcoming sessions will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 14, Sept. 15 and Nov. 10.
The invitation to conversation continues at the exhibit and beyond for the project. At one part of the exhibit, visitors can fill out cards or sheets of paper with their stories or drawings and tack them up to large, decorated panels. Joyce said the website for the project also gives visitors an opportunity to share their stories.
Those wishing to see the exhibit can stop in during CALC hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or contact Joyce via email at imfine.info@gmail.com to make an appointment. Kits are also available for individuals to make their own masks at the CALC website, www.carlislearts.org.
