'I'm fine': Carlisle Arts Learning Center exhibit reveals the masks used to cover struggles with mental illness

The interactive exhibit gives visitors an opportunity to hear the artists describe their masks through recordings played on old rotary telephones. Visitors are invited to touch the masks, and the whole exhibit is accessible and inclusive for those with disabilities.

Running throughout the exhibit is a message of suicide prevention awareness. Messages mixed among the masks hanging from a reclaimed wood frame remind visitors that they are not alone and to encourage them to ask directly if they think someone is considering suicide and to take them seriously if they say they are.

Joyce said she hopes the masks, messages and stories included in the exhibit causes visitors to think about mental health issues and to raise questions about what they themselves might need. The visitor can then take advantage of a collection of resources on subjects like mental health, suicide prevention and suicide among veterans or the LGBTQ community.

Among the resources is an invitation for those touched in some way by suicide to join CALC’s free program, Suicide Loss Survivors Creating Together. The group invites anyone who has been touched by suicide to express themselves through creative activities. Upcoming sessions will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 14, Sept. 15 and Nov. 10.