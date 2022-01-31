Ice sculptures to fill downtown Carlisle for Ice Art Fest this weekend

Freezing temperatures and the beginning of February can mean only one thing for Carlisle — ice fest season.

The sixth annual UPMC Ice Art Fest, featuring 90 sculptures, runs Friday to Saturday in downtown Carlisle.

The event, organized by the Downtown Carlisle Association, will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free and no tickets are required.

A ribbon-cutting will take place at Veteran's Courtyard on the Square at 5 p.m. Friday to kick off the festivities.

The DCA outlined some of the most popular sculptures each year including the UPMC ice throne at Veteran's Courtyard, an ice bar on the patio of the Comfort Suites/1794 Whiskey Rebellion and a sculpture garden at the Cumberland County Historical Society along Pitt Street.

In addition to exploring Carlisle and its ice sculptures, other activities will be available. Benchfield Farms will offer horse and carriage rides during the event hours Friday and Sunday, as well as from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Reservations for carriage rides can be made by phone at 717-448-8464 or email at Benchfieldfarms@comcast.net. Reservations are recommended, but they are not required, according to the DCA.

New this year is Marjorie's Gems Diamond Dig. Marjorie's Gems, a jewelry store at 44 S. Hanover St. in Carlisle, will sell 100 tickets for $20 each for a chance to win a diamond ring. The ring is set in platinum and dates to the late 1930s or early 1940s. Tickets for the drawing go on sale Friday at noon, and the winner will be announced at 2 p.m. Sunday. Each purchase of a ticket includes a 10% off coupon toward one purchase through April 15.

Carlisle Creative Vibes, the newest business in downtown Carlisle located at 152 N. Hanover St., will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Saturday. According to the DCA, the business features 20-plus local artisans and a holistic healing room.

“The annual UPMC Ice Art Fest brings residents and visitors into downtown Carlisle to celebrate art, our beautiful downtown, the wonderful businesses located here, and have a little fun," Virginia Mauk with the Downtown Carlisle Association said in a news release. "The sculptures and local businesses just shine throughout the weekend showing what a special downtown and community we have here in Carlisle while highlighting the need to support local.”

All sculptures will be removed at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

