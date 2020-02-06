Ice Art Fest to return to downtown Carlisle

Ice Art Fest returns to downtown Carlisle this weekend.
Produced by Downtown Carlisle Association and sponsored by UPMC Pinnacle, the festival is expected to feature more than 80 ice sculptures created once again by Ice Concepts, based in Hatfield Township near Philadelphia.
The event runs from Friday through Sunday, starting with the ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. at the Square beside the Old Courthouse. At that time, volunteers across town will unveil ice sculptures at downtown businesses. The sculptures will be available for viewing from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The highlight of the Friday evening activities is a cocoa reception and movie at the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center. The reception will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the movie, “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” following.
Also on Friday evening and at various times throughout the weekend, Red 102.3 will be at downtown locations including Market Cross Pub. St. John’s Episcopal Church will be open for a self-guided tour and art display, and Carlisle Area Family Life Center will offer penguin crafts.
Several other attractions will continue throughout the weekend. Food vendors will be open for business on South Courthouse Avenue from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Ice Bar at 1794 The Whiskey Rebellion will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Wagon rides will set off from South Courthouse Avenue for jaunts around town. Rides will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Rides are $3 for children ages 4-12 and $5 for those older than 13. Private carriage rides will also be available for $25.
A new event this year is the Magical Map, which can be purchased for $10 at the Carlisle Vault, 1 N. Hanover St., or at Tutto, 14 W. Louther St. The map guides visitors to appearances by Disney characters Anna, Elsa, Elena and Cinderella at those locations on Friday evening and throughout the day on Saturday. Visitors collect autographs at each stop and receive a prize for collecting all four.
Anna and Elsa will also lead a free sing-along at the Old Courthouse at noon on Saturday and Sunday.
The digital scavenger hunt returns to Ice Fest all weekend. To start the scavenger hunt, visitors scan a QR code at the information house next to the Old Courthouse then use their phones to complete each listed question. Answers must be submitted online by Sunday to be entered into a random drawing for a $10 gift card from one of the participating businesses.
The West Shore Orchestra will perform a free family concert at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center. The orchestra also performs at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the Sunday concert are available in advance at www.westshoresymphony.org, or at the door.
On Saturday there will be five live ice sculpture carvings. Carlisle Events and Gary Barth sponsored two carvings at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Pomfret Street. The other live carvings will be at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and are sponsored by M&T Bank, at West High Street and North Courthouse Avenue. The night will wrap up with a carving sponsored by Sprint at 6:30 p.m. at the Square.
Downtown businesses will host a variety of activities on Saturday, including selfie stations, art shows and a penguin toss at Create-A-Palooza, among others.
The Alpine House on the Square will be open throughout the weekend selling cocoa and souvenir mugs.
Visitors can make icicles at a glass blowing workshop with Michael Peluso at the American Artisan Gallery at 11 a.m. Saturday. The workshop costs $35.
Most local restaurants and pubs are featuring entertainment Saturday evening, and swing dance lessons will be offered at the Green Door.
Marjorie’s Gems will again host the Diamond Dig at 2 p.m. Saturday, featuring a gold ring with a total of 1 carat in blue and white diamonds. Tickets cost $20 each and all participants win a prize. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.
Up-to-date information on the Ice Art Fest is available at www.IceArtFest.com or www.LoveCarlisle.com.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.