Ice Art Fest to return to downtown Carlisle

Wagon rides will set off from South Courthouse Avenue for jaunts around town. Rides will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Rides are $3 for children ages 4-12 and $5 for those older than 13. Private carriage rides will also be available for $25.

A new event this year is the Magical Map, which can be purchased for $10 at the Carlisle Vault, 1 N. Hanover St., or at Tutto, 14 W. Louther St. The map guides visitors to appearances by Disney characters Anna, Elsa, Elena and Cinderella at those locations on Friday evening and throughout the day on Saturday. Visitors collect autographs at each stop and receive a prize for collecting all four.

Anna and Elsa will also lead a free sing-along at the Old Courthouse at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

The digital scavenger hunt returns to Ice Fest all weekend. To start the scavenger hunt, visitors scan a QR code at the information house next to the Old Courthouse then use their phones to complete each listed question. Answers must be submitted online by Sunday to be entered into a random drawing for a $10 gift card from one of the participating businesses.