For Shane Falwell, the epiphany came in 2007 in the middle of his fifth arrest.

Surrounded by law enforcement officers from the Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Philadelphia FBI, he was taken into custody for a methamphetamine case out of Lehigh County, and it was in that moment he decided to change his life.

“I said to myself, if they will let me go today, I swear I won’t commit another crime, and somehow that oath that I made that day stuck and from that moment on, I would have been right even if I didn’t do the jail time because there’s something that clicked at that time,” he said.

But he did do the prison time, and from 2007 to 2018, Falwell served his sentence as a federal inmate.

In the five years since his release, Falwell has started for-profit and nonprofit organizations and gotten involved in multiple educational opportunities.

Last year, he participated in Penn State’s Rising Scholars event, a three-day college preparation opportunity for people who were previously incarcerated. It was there Falwell met Kurt Danysh, founder and executive director of Tomorrow’s Neighbors, a Carlisle-based nonprofit dedicated to helping people reenter society after incarceration.

Tomorrow’s Neighbors

In January, Falwell quit his job and moved from his Allentown area home to the Enola area to join the organization.

While Danysh said Falwell “wears many hats” at Tomorrow’s Neighbors, his official title is house manager of the Cumberland House, a building alongside East North Street in Carlisle that’s anticipated to open next month and will help meet housing and transportation needs for up to 13 returning convicts at a time.

The Cumberland House is within walking distance of local parks and grocery stores and will provide an opportunity for its residents to go through the reentry process at their own pace.

Different rules and a location away from a high crime area set the Cumberland House apart from other transitional or halfway houses, Falwell said.

“I know rules and regulations have to be in place, but some of these places when you go through, it’s almost like you’re still incarcerated,” he said. “Some of them make it worse than incarceration, where guys choose to go back to prison instead of dealing with the everyday hassles of being in a transitional home.”

Danysh said people in prison can apply to move into the Cumberland House upon their release, and Tomorrow’s Neighbors interviews them and examines their behavior records through conversations with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

“They have to demonstrate that they’re worthy of coming to the Cumberland House and that they would make good neighbors for Carlisle, because we take it very seriously that this community has surrounded us and supported us and we will not be bringing anyone in here that we believe is going to be dangerous to Carlisle,” he said.

As house manager, Falwell will be on call for residents and spend the night when necessary. He’ll also work on educational programs and curriculum for individual reentry plans.

“He mentors everybody he comes in contact with,” Danysh said. “He mentors strangers on the streets. So yeah, Shane has a huge, huge heart.”

In spite of not liking to talk about himself much, Falwell uses his story as an example for others.

Incarceration

Falwell was arrested five times and incarcerated three times, spending a total of 22 and a half years in prison.

He was raised by his grandmother; his parents were both institutionalized at one point for violent crime; and he spent about four or five years away from his mother and about 12 years away from his father.

In 1985, Falwell was arrested at 16 years old, tried as an adult and sentenced to prison.

“I always did really well in school no matter what, and I literally got my high school diploma pushed under a cell door,” he said.

With 2007 came the start of his third incarceration, and the epiphany.

“Since that happened to me, I said you know what, I’m going to do my time different,” Falwell said.

He described the rest of his sentence as “torture.”

“You’re in a place where you really don’t need to be because I’ve got it,” he said. “I have it already, whatever you wanted me to get, I got it ... so for me it was difficult, it was really difficult, but I always knew it was doable.”

As a federal inmate, he spent 23 hours in his cell and one hour out, so he began taking whatever classes were available.

At first, he took classes just to get out of his cell, but soon his outlook started to change.

“Once I started looking around, I started realizing that there were a lot of broken men because my perspective lens changed,” Falwell said. “I wasn’t seeing people with like, my man he’s a drug dealer, he’s doing this, this guy’s a murderer, whatever. I started looking at people really like guys, you know, people. So then I started realizing like ‘wow, we’re broken.’”

In addition to taking classes, he began facilitating classes. He ran the educational department for eight years and also started a life coaching class, eventually becoming certified as a professional life coach.

Reentry

For Falwell, the reentry process began almost immediately after he was arrested.

“I spent a lot of time in prison preparing to come home,” he said. “This is my philosophy; there’s never enough time to prepare for reentry, so you really have to start preparing almost from the beginning of your incarceration.

To him, one of the hardest parts was reestablishing relationships with the people closest to him.

“You go in as one person and you come out totally different, and it could be good or bad,” Falwell said. “So you have to get the people that didn’t grow with you during your incarceration almost to get to re-know you again.”

He said it took “conscious decisions” to spend time with his grandson so his grandson could start to see him as a grandfather rather than as Shane.

Another challenge came with reopening his emotions.

“I’ve been home for five years and I know for a fact my emotions are not 100%,” Falwell said. “You know in the back of our heads, especially to men that are still on probation or parole, I know that they think any minute now I could get snatched away, so why give all of me? Because we have to guard that one little piece that we see that got us through what we went through.”

He compares his transition home from prison post-epiphany to adopting another culture in which he chooses to live.

“I live a reentry lifestyle, let me put it that way,” Falwell said, adding that he had to retrain his brain to stop thinking criminally.

Part of this meant walking away from opportunities to make large amounts of money, driving a humble car and swapping designer clothes for thrift store wear.

“It’s a different lifestyle, but ... I sleep better at night,” he said.

Falwell got parole in August almost six years early.

He befriended both of his parole officers who now refer him as a mentor to others.

“I don’t talk about myself much, but if I have to tell my story to get the people, I will,” Falwell said.

Organizations

Of all the organizations he’s orchestrated since his release, education serves as the underlying theme.

“When it comes incarceration, education is the equalizer, [it’s] the key to success,” Falwell said.

It’s educational skills and programs in areas like how to get a mortgage, job applications and reading fine print that Falwell hopes to bring to the Cumberland House.

Other organizations he’s started include for-profit and nonprofit branches of the Reentry Coaching Academy, which is designed to help formerly incarcerated people to modify criminal thinking, reunite with family and develop life skills.

He also started a program called Making Amazing Realistic Choices Utilizing Strengths, or MARCUS, for short. The organization, which includes programs and classes designed around strength-based learning and anti-violence, bears the name of his son, Marcus, who was killed in 2010 at 19 years old.

“I think Shane is honoring his son in the best way he can by reaching these young men like he is, and I know that that motivates a lot of his work, but I am beyond proud and I’m proud to know Shane as an associate, professionally, but [also] as a friend and a mentor,” Danysh said.

“Since I’ve been home, I made it my mission to give back to my community and the surrounding communities, because I know some of the crimes that I was committing and the large amounts of drugs that I was bringing into my city had such a fast ripple effect that the damage is done,” Falwell said. “So I’ve been spending a lot of energy really trying to right some of those wrongs.”