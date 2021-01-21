Hot meals available for senior citizens at Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Senior Center is closed due to COVID-19, but its staff is still offering hot meals to senior citizens.

Lt. Oziel Urbaez, co-officer of the Salvation Army, said the center is typically open daily, but it has not been able to host in-house programs due to the pandemic. What people may not realize, though, is that the lunchtime meals for seniors are still available.

Drive-through meals are being offered to anyone in Cumberland County over the age of 60. For a recommended donation of $2, seniors receive a hot meal on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as a frozen meal to heat up for lunch the following day.

"They just come in around noon, and pop up their car and we load up their car with food," Urbaez said.

About 20 people have been coming for the meals on a regular basis, but Urbaez said the Salvation Army could serve more.

Those who would like a meal should call 717-249-5007. According to the Salvation Army website, those getting a meal should drive into the parking lot off of Pomfret Street and line up at 11:30 a.m.

"We are still serving here. We haven't left. It just looks a little bit different from what it was, and we're praying things get back to normal soon," Urbaez said.

