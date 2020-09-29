Hope Station's professional center opens next week in former Cyberspace building

Moll said the timing is right for the transformation as people will need to retool and gain new skills as a result of jobs that are changing due to the pandemic and the state of the economy.

Perry stresses that PEEC will not replace the work of Employment Skills Center. The two organizations are working together to offer programming to people who may not be comfortable going downtown to the Employment Skills Center office.

“This is not in competition with Employment Skills Center. This is in partnership with Employment Skills Center,” Perry said.

PEEC’s direction will be shaped, in part, by a community needs assessment to determine what programming is desired and can be offered, Crow said. PEEC has partnered with Dickinson College to translate the survey into Arabic and Spanish in order to reach as many people as possible.

The center will also take on some of the services that the community has traditionally looked to Hope Station for, including printing and faxing. The space will also be available for community organizations to hold training and events.

“We wanted people to be comfortable and know this is under Hope Station,” Perry said. “This space is for the community.”