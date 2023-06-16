Carlisle’s Hope Station is gearing up for its annual Juneteenth celebration of freedom, and this year’s festivities will make their downtown debut.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along High Street from Hanover Street to Pitt Street.

Hope Station Program Assistant Tomeka McDonald said Carlisle has celebrated Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, for more than 20 years, but Saturday will mark the first time the event will be held downtown.

“It’s normally ... hosted at Hope Station, but this is the first year that it will be downtown,” she said. “So it’ll be more traffic, more people, more exposure to the Juneteenth event.”

Opening remarks from Marcellus Charles Taylor, director of health equity at Partnership for Better Health, will kick off the event at 1 p.m., and the Bible Way Praise Team will follow with a performance from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

From there, participants can explore vendors and information booths, including Carlisle Victory Circle, Sadler Health Center, Bosler Memorial Library and the Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties.

McDonald said that while Juneteenth’s venue changed this year, many of the vendors have attended previous Juneteenth celebrations.

Food will be provided by B&L Dogs and West Street AME Zion Church, among other options, and Dab of Fun Canvas & Face Painting will also be available throughout the event.

The first block of West High Street will close at noon for the celebration and reopen at 5 p.m.

“Carlisle is considered a place that is not inclusive to all Black folks,” McDonald said. “To have everyone come out and support this freedom day that was for Black people, it’s a big step that we are coming together as one.”

