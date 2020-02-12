Hope Station takes on management of Carlisle's Cyberspace

When it is funded through the VISTA program, Perry said there will be a “grand opening” that will unveil a new name for the facility that reflects the change in its mission.

“There will be so many things we’ll be looking to do out of there,” she said.

The vision is to hold STEM programs that will team up Dickinson College students and the children from Hope Station. Perry said she’s also connected with John Friend, who now works at Harrisburg University, to create more programming partnerships.

Just as Hope Station has been broadening its programming beyond activities for children, Perry said the new iteration of Cyberspace will be used to support the community.

“We want for people to go in there to get on the computers, to get the knowledge that they’re needing as far as jobs, as far as getting their resume together, soft skills,” she said.

Other organizations will also be able to use the space for meetings or for events like small job fairs. Perry expects to have job training as well as GED or English as a Second Language classes at the facility. It may also be set up as a satellite for CareerLink.