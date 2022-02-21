Hope Station honors Black History Month with series of events in Carlisle this week

Empower.

That’s the word that lies behind the mission for Hope Station, according to Executive Director Safronia Perry. The nonprofit organization at 149 W. Penn St. in Carlisle is dedicated to empowering the community through providing opportunities and services.

Hope Station will be involved with three events this week to support that mission and celebrate Black History Month, events that will set “Hope Station up to be seen by people who have not seen Hope Station before,” Perry said.

Black Women OB-GYN Health Collage Workshop

The first event is the OB-GYN Collage Workshop that will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hope Station in Carlisle.

“This is an opportunity for Black women to put a collage together that will describe what good OB-GYN care looks like to them,” Hope Station said in a Facebook post.

“We’ll cut out either an article or some type of picture that will describe to us in our minds what we think or feel like would be good health care for Black women, what we want to see as Black women for health care,” Perry said.

According to that post, the session comes as a second part to Hope Station’s Health Project, sponsored by the Partnership for Better Health.

Perry said attendance at the first event is not necessary to participate in Tuesday’s workshop. She said the collage workshop is a first for her.

“I think that having that visual of what we’re saying, so it’s not so much that we’re just saying it, I think that the people hear you, people see what you write, people hear what you say, but to actually have a visual of what different Black women see as … good for them as far as their health care, I think it’s important,” Perry said.

Black Girl Chronicles Learning Series

A Black Girls Chronicles Learning Series is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the YWCA at 301 G St. in Carlisle.

According to the event flyer, the series will focus on “topics and issues faced by Black women” and will include workshops led by Black female leaders, a speaker, round table session and an opportunity to support Black-owned businesses.

Perry said a virtual panel was held during the pandemic last year, but this year the learning series will debut in person, offering what Perry described as “a safe space to talk about these things.”

According to Hope Station’s Facebook page, speakers will include:

Nakia Perry, from Wife Co., Young, Black, and In Charge workshop

Dr. Linnie Carter from HACC, keynote speaker

Cheryl W. Brooks, author, Financial Literacy workshop

Dr. Micaiah Smith Morris, Parenting: Breaking Generational Curses & Constructive Conflict: Exploring Strategies to Respond to Microagressions

Jacinta Willis, Strong Black Woman Narrative workshop

Dae’vencia Chavis, Meditative Dance and Balance workshop

Trina Rice, Know Your Worth, Negotiate That Bag Sis workshop

Kitzi and Mitchell Chappelle, Black Love workshop

Safronia Perry, Being Comfortable In Your Own Skin workshop

Bios for each speaker can be found online at the Carlisle YWCA’s website.

The learning series will also feature the following vendors:

Dyanna Design & Novelties

AmeriHealth Caritas PA

Leadership Cumberland

Room Raiders

Tava

Dazzling for $5

Salder Health

WIFE Co.

UPMC Pinnacle

Homemade Lunches & Dinners

Grant Me Your Cakes

Girl Scouts

Member’s 1st

PEEC

The event will also include a vendor expo that begins at 9:30 a.m., and the schedule for the day is:

9:30-10 a.m.: Vendor expo, breakfast, networking

10-10:30 a.m.: Welcome, thank you to sponsors, housekeeping (Safronia Perry and Stacie Crutchfield)

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m.: Group 1 workshops

Noon-1 p.m.: Lunch and keynote speaker (Linnie Carter)

1-2 p.m.: Group 2 workshops

2:15-3:15 p.m.: Group 3 workshops

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Roundtables

4:15-4:30 p.m.: Thank you and wrap Up (Safronia Perry)

Tickets for the learning series are $75 each, or $20 for students, and they can be purchased online at www.ywcacarlisle.org. Registration for Thursday’s event will close on Monday.

Perry said that since the event is open to anyone, she believes it will give the community an opportunity to listen and to learn.

“Black women have been forgotten,” Perry said. “And I don’t know if on purpose ... it’s just that it’s happened and we’ve been forgotten and this gives us a voice and this gives the community and the attendees and opportunity to listen to us as community leaders also.”

Perry has plans for the event’s future.

“This will be the first of this learning series, but next year we want to do this again ... but we also want this to be a program,” she said.

Black Cultural Festival

The annual Black Cultural Festival will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Carlisle Masonic Temple at 1236 Holly Pike.

Perry described the festival as a “celebration.”

“We want to celebrate, I mean it’s Black History Month, and Black people have contributed so much to this country,” Perry said.

According to the event’s flyer, the festival will include “Black-owned vendors, food, music, performers, award give away and networking.”

Vendors include:

Cumberland County Historical Society

AAUW Carlisle Chapter

Mount Tabor Preservation Project

Delta sorority from Dickinson College

Bosler Library

Northside Bike Ride

Tomorrow’s Neighbors

Beana Bakery

Gourmet Popcorn

Tava

Dazzling for $5

Member’s 1st

Sadler Health Center

WIFE Co.

UPMC Pinnacle

Giant

Homemade Lunches & Dinners

Grant Me Your Cakes

YWCA Carlisle

Girl Scouts

Perry reflected on what the festival has meant in the past.

“It was a good time for people just to be able to set aside, you know, all of the rhetoric, everything that’s happening out in the world and for a few hours, just spend that time together,” she said. “Carlisle is … becoming more diverse all the time and it’s good to just be able to see us together and celebrating together while honoring the Black people who have done so much, who have paved the way for all of us, not just for other Black people, but for everyone.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

