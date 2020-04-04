Hook & Flask Still Works hand sanitizer reaches first responders in Carlisle area

The Carlisle Police Department had been able to get "a lot of different protective gear" for the officers, but hand sanitizer was one item that eluded them as individual bottles disappeared quickly. Thanks to Hook & Flask, the department has been able to provide each of its 33 officers with a bottle.

“It was a nice extra thing for the guys to have for their safety and the people they’re dealing with,” said Sgt. David Miller, spokesman for the department. “I think it was a wonderful thing for Hook & Flask and some of the other places throughout the country where they’re doing that.”

Cumberland Goodwill EMS Assistant Chief of administration Nathan Harig said Cumberland-Goodwill is using much more sanitizer than it did only two months ago. Increased use and decreased supply threatened their ability to perform their jobs safely.

“That's why it's so wonderful we have these bottles on trucks, they work great and are already being put to use,” he said in an email to The Sentinel.

The community has supported Cumberland-Goodwill in every challenge it faced during the pandemic, and Harig is confident that will continue.