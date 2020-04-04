Hook & Flask Still Works hand sanitizer reaches first responders in Carlisle area

The first bottles of hand sanitizer from Hook & Flask Still Works were delivered this week.
The distillery in downtown Carlisle switched over from brewing vodka last week to creating hand sanitizer based on information it received from the World Health Organization through other distilleries who were making similar products.
Mark Farrell, co-owner of Hook & Flask, said they started distributing the hand sanitizer Thursday to health care professionals and first responders. Among those who have already received bottles were doctor’s offices, a home health care agency, Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Borough Police Department, Dickinson College Department of Public Safety, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Prison, Cumberland Goodwill EMS, postal carriers, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Union Fire Company and Monroe Fire Company where Farrell and co-owner Devin Flickinger are members.
A few of the doctor’s offices and the State Police also brought over larger bottles to refill, and Farrell said those who received bottles are being asked to save them for refilling.
Hook & Flask is donating all of the hand sanitizer, but people in the community have made donations to help them cover costs, Farrell said. So far, they’ve recouped about half of what it cost to make and bottle the sanitizer.
The Carlisle Police Department had been able to get "a lot of different protective gear" for the officers, but hand sanitizer was one item that eluded them as individual bottles disappeared quickly. Thanks to Hook & Flask, the department has been able to provide each of its 33 officers with a bottle.
“It was a nice extra thing for the guys to have for their safety and the people they’re dealing with,” said Sgt. David Miller, spokesman for the department. “I think it was a wonderful thing for Hook & Flask and some of the other places throughout the country where they’re doing that.”
Cumberland Goodwill EMS Assistant Chief of administration Nathan Harig said Cumberland-Goodwill is using much more sanitizer than it did only two months ago. Increased use and decreased supply threatened their ability to perform their jobs safely.
“That's why it's so wonderful we have these bottles on trucks, they work great and are already being put to use,” he said in an email to The Sentinel.
The community has supported Cumberland-Goodwill in every challenge it faced during the pandemic, and Harig is confident that will continue.
“We're thankful and blessed to be based in Carlisle,” he said. “The hard times are still ahead, we're working hard to make sure we can rise above a future tidal wave of cases like what hit New York, but I'm confident that our community will be able to have our backs with whatever we may need.”
Having a local company help local first responders meant a lot with so much going on right now, Miller said.
“It is just a nice thing for an example of how people are stepping up in a time like this, looking to help others,” he said.
