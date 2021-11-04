Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project tests its plan to cover Carlisle's Veteran's Courtyard

Organizers of the Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project briefly covered parts of Carlisle's Veterans Courtyard Tuesday as they tested their plans for an upcoming event.

Volunteers used about a dozen of the 200 blankets they expect to receive to test logistics and spacing for the Dec. 21 event that will see the entire courtyard covered with blankets.

“Working out the details on a project this big is exactly what we need to do,” said event organizer and Charles Bruce Foundation board member Lani Anacan.

Anacan said the test also looked at ways to protect the blankets from dirt, water and other elements during the December event.

"The Cumberland County Historical Society has volunteered to help with cleaning the square of any dirt and debris,” she said.

At the event on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, the donated blankets will be attached at the corners to create Pennsylvania's largest afghan dedicated to raising awareness about homelessness and those who live and die on the street.

The community can visit the blanket starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 21 and receive a free meal. King's Gap General Store is donating soup and Project SHARE will donate rolls and crackers.

Agencies that assist the homeless will be set up on the lawn of St. John's Episcopal Church on the Square. Participating organizations like Safe Harbour, Community CARES, Sadler Health Center and the Salvation Army will distribute information about what they do and how the community can help.

After the event, the blankets will be separated and distributed to area agencies to give to people in need.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

