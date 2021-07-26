Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project seeks knitters, crocheters for event in December

Organizers estimate they will need about 200 blankets. As of mid-July, about 75 have been promised from people across the nation.

Blankets are being assembled in different ways. Some groups are knitting or crocheting squares that will be attached and made into blankets by local volunteers in early December. Other people are making blankets, which they are asked to keep until the day of the event as the foundation has limited storage space.

People can also drop off donated yarn for others to use at the Gilded Door Pantry on East High Street in Carlisle. The foyer will be open for donations daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and foundation volunteers will see that the yarn is available to those who want to participate but don’t have the materials.

People can also take advantage of opportunities to learn how to knit or crochet to participate in the project.

Claudia Kyle, who hosts two knitting/crocheting groups at Bosler Library, has volunteered to teach anyone who wants to learn. She will provide the needles or crochet hooks. The Bosler Upstairs Stitchers, Downstairs meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays while the Thursday Afternoon Knit Group meets three weeks a month from noon to 2 p.m.