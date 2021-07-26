Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project seeks knitters, crocheters for event in December

Local advocates for the homeless are planning a project to remember those who die on the street.
The Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project, sponsored by the Charles Bruce Foundation, plans to cover Veterans Memorial Courtyard in the Carlisle Square with a blanket made up of twin- or double-sized knitted or crocheted blankets on Dec. 21.
“Once we get the blankets at the Square on the afternoon of the 21st, we will zip-tie the blankets together to cover the park, and disassemble them the next day to donate them to agencies and those in need,” said Dana Sinander, foundation board member and treasurer, in a news release announcing the project.
The event will be held on the longest night of the year, a time when advocates and agencies serving homeless people remember those who die on the street.
“If you live on the street, chances are pretty good that you’ll die on the street,” said Matthew Best, the pastor of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in New Kingstown and advocate for the homeless. “Not only that, you’re going to die a lot younger than if you were housed. As much as 30 years younger according to a study released by Sheffield University in the U.K. They pegged life expectancy for the chronically homeless at 47 years versus 77 years for people who are adequately housed.”
Organizers estimate they will need about 200 blankets. As of mid-July, about 75 have been promised from people across the nation.
Blankets are being assembled in different ways. Some groups are knitting or crocheting squares that will be attached and made into blankets by local volunteers in early December. Other people are making blankets, which they are asked to keep until the day of the event as the foundation has limited storage space.
People can also drop off donated yarn for others to use at the Gilded Door Pantry on East High Street in Carlisle. The foyer will be open for donations daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and foundation volunteers will see that the yarn is available to those who want to participate but don’t have the materials.
People can also take advantage of opportunities to learn how to knit or crochet to participate in the project.
Claudia Kyle, who hosts two knitting/crocheting groups at Bosler Library, has volunteered to teach anyone who wants to learn. She will provide the needles or crochet hooks. The Bosler Upstairs Stitchers, Downstairs meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays while the Thursday Afternoon Knit Group meets three weeks a month from noon to 2 p.m.
The Charles Bruce Foundation also hopes to host lessons Thursday evenings in September. Dates and times will be announced.
A mailing address will be supplied in early fall for people to ship their blankets.
Updates on the project will be posted to the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project Facebook group.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.