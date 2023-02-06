For a person to better understand someone else’s situation, it’s been said they have to walk a mile in that person’s shoes.

Community CARES is giving people a chance to walk two.

On Feb. 25, the nonprofit will host its first Coldest Night of the Year walk, a two-mile fundraising trek to support the organization, which is dedicated to providing resources and services for Cumberland County’s homeless.

Registration for the event will begin at 4 p.m. with the walk kicking off at 5 p.m. at Dickinson College at the corner of West and Louther streets. It will end at First United Church of Christ at 30 N. Pitt Street where a soup social will follow.

“By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold winter, while raising funds to aid the work of Community CARES in providing much-needed support to members of our community,” Community CARES said.

Beth Kempf, Community CARES executive director, said the event began in Canada in 2011. It made its debut in the United States last year and she said this will be the first time Community CARES will host the walk, but hopefully not the last.

Kempf said she hopes to offer two walk lengths in the future and she wants to see the event take place annually in Carlisle.

“It’s a great platform to educate more people on vulnerabilities of people and also give them a real easy way of making an impact,” she said.

Last year Cumberland County’s annual Point in Time Homeless Census totaled 110 unsheltered and 121 sheltered people, said Connect to Home Regional manager and count coordinator Chris Kapp, who works for the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

She said the count takes place each year on a random night in January where volunteers spread out across the county to conduct observational and conversational surveys and document the number of homeless people in different areas. The data from this year’s census, which occurred Jan. 25, is expected to be released in the spring, Capp said.

The Coldest Night of the Year Walk will support Community CARES’ three shelters and the organization’s street outreach and homeless prevention programs.

Kempf said the fundraising goal is $20,000.

“This actually marries so well with our mission and the work that we do,” she said. “It’s both supporting what we do but also advocating for those who are living in the circumstance and giving [a] real-life tangible understanding of it.”

Participants can register for the event as individuals or in teams online at Coldest Night of the Year’s website, and walkers who raise $150, or $75 for participants under the age of 18, are eligible to receive a hat.

Questions about the event can be directed to Community CARES Community Development Assistant Faith Trayer at 717-249-1009 ext. 2234 or ftrayer@morethanshelter.org.