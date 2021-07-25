High Street in Carlisle to be reduced to single lane for bridge construction Friday

East High Street in Carlisle will be reduced to a single lane at the bridge construction project over LeTort Spring Run Friday.

The contractor will set 10 pre-stressed concrete box beams over Letort Spring Run. Work will begin at about 7 a.m. and is expected to take one day to complete.

Your membership makes our reporting possible.

High Street will be reduced to a single lane at the bridge with flaggers directing alternating directions of traffic through the work zone. For the safety of drivers, traffic will be stopped for about 10 minutes as each beam is picked up for placement.

This work is part of a bridge replacement project that includes the design of the new structure, coordinated utility work, removing the existing 83-year-old two-span concrete T-beam bridge and replacing it with a two-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge under staged construction, installation of erosion and sediment control measures, drainage work, roadway approach construction, and new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc., of McAlisterville, Juniata County, is the prime contractor on this $2,598,847 project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

