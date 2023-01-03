Hidden Meadows of Carlisle LLC moves closer to breaking ground on town houses project

A new rental town house development could be on its way into the Carlisle Borough soon, with construction anticipated to kick off in the spring.

The Carlisle Borough Council approved Hidden Meadows of Carlisle LLC’s subdivision and land development plan conditionally during its Dec. 8 meeting.

Development has been planned to take place on about 4 acres of land at H and North West streets, said Dan Wise of RJ Fisher & Associates Inc.

Owner Bryan Golden said he began working with the civil engineering & surveying business to design the project after he purchased the land at the end of 2021.

The space will include 28 units with three stories, three bedrooms and a garage and nine units with two stories and two bedrooms, Wise said.

Other infrastructure will include the installation of access drives, curbing, walkways, driveways, parking areas and trash enclosures, he said. Work on utilities, stormwater management facilities, lighting and landscaping are also anticipated with the project.

Wise explained that Golden is currently in the process of satisfying the conditions included in the approved Subdivision & Land Development Plan for the project, which includes securing other agency approvals.

Construction could begin as soon as March and wrap up sometime in 2024, he said.

The council also vacated seven unopened streets and alleys during the Dec. 8 meeting in relation to the project.

“In house here we typically call those paper streets or paper alleys,” Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said. “They’re on paper, but they’ve never come to fruition to be a street.”

She explained these can look like two yards coming together that might, on an old map, show that an alley would be built there but nothing ever happened.

With the unopened streets vacated, this means a public street won’t be built there in the future.

The following unopened streets or alleys were vacated:

The portion of I street from North West Street to an open alley between the lands of Hidden Meadows of Carlisle, LLC, and property commonly known and numbered as 350 West I Street

The portion of Silk Alley extending from an unopened portion of I Street, along lands of Hidden Meadows of Carlisle, LLC to the corner of property commonly known and numbered as 1206 Factory Street

The entire portion of an alleyway identified as unopened Alley 1 from H Street to the unopened portion of I Street

The portion of College Street from H Street to an unopened portion of I Street

The portion of an alleyway identified as Alley 2B from an unopened portion of Factory Street to unopened Silk Alley

The portion of an alleyway identified as Alley 2A from an unopened portion of College Street, along lands of Hidden Meadows of Carlisle, LLC to unopened Alley 1

The portion of Factory Street from an unopened portion of Hamilton Street, along lands of Hidden Meadows of Carlisle, LLC to the corner of property commonly known and numbered as 1206 Factory Street

During the borough’s Oct. 13 Public Hearing for consideration of the vacation, some residents whose properties neighbor the development site voiced concerns about privacy.

Golden cited the installation of sidewalks to serve as thoroughfares and the inclusion of trees to serve as buffers as two methods to address that issue during the public hearing.

“I always look at taking the neighbors and developing a relationship with them,” he said. “We’re definitely not here to impose on anybody.”