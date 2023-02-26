On Friday afternoon, approximately 23 independent living residents at Church of God Home, a StoneRidge Retirement Living Community in Carlisle, put on their walking shoes, readied their walkers and embarked on a fundraising mission.

The facility hosted a Coldest Night of the Year walk, similar to the two- mile trek held in downtown Carlisle Saturday evening, to raise money for Community CARES, supporting Cumberland County's homeless population.

Residents raised and donated funds before walking all or portions of a roughly 2/3 of a mile course set up within Church of God Home.

The walk was made possible through the efforts of independent living resident Helen Milliron, 87, who volunteered with Community CARES and served on the organization's board before moving to Church of God Home.

"When I received the email about The Coldest Night of the Year Walk, I knew immediately that we could do that here," she said.

Milliron took the idea to Tosha Welker, Church of God Home's Director of Independent Living, who was all for it.

"I wanted to support her in any way possible to make sure that she had what she needed to make it successful," Welker said.

She said the walk benefitted residents by giving them the opportunity to exercise, socialize and give back to the community.

It's this notion of community service that drew resident Thomas Holtzapple to participate.

"It's a good cause, and I had a pretty big breakfast this morning so this was good way to get rid of it," he joked.

While he was running out of steam by the end, Holtzapple completed all four portions of the walk.

All participants received a gift bag and certificate for their participation.

The walk raised about $4,000 for Community CARES through a combination of donations from participants, family members, outside organizations and a $1,000 donation from Church of God Home.

Welker announced the total at the beginning of the walk at $3,925, though the number continued to climb throughout the day.

Milliron described the event's turnout and funds raised as "wonderful."

"I'm just thrilled with everything that the people have done for this walk here," she said. "CARES is so important in this community, and it's just by the grace of God that maybe one or two of us aren't there. So we just need to be appreciative of the opportunity to do anything that we can to support that population."

Welker said the considering the success of the Coldest Night of the Year walk at Church of God Home, the event could return in the future.

"Residents ... enjoyed doing it and felt like it was a really good purpose and a thing to do," she said. "I definitely can see us doing this every year."

Photos: StoneRidge Retirement Living Community's Church of God Home Coldest Night of the Year Walk