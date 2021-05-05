 Skip to main content
Heller's Gas to celebrate anniversary with special events across region
Heller's Gas to celebrate anniversary with special events across region

Heller's Gas is celebrating 80 years in the propane industry.

Heller's Gas will host a series of customer appreciation events at their locations in celebration of 80 years in the energy industry.

In addition to making food and beverages available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on event days at certain locations from May 7 to June 25, the company will also offer $4 gas grill tank refills and $8 camping tank refills from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One of the events locally will take place in Carlisle on Friday.

"We want to show our customers how much we really appreciate their business and that we are still that family-owned company that they have come to know and love," said Alicia Stavitzski, marketing coordinator for Heller's Gas.

