Harvest of the Arts returns to downtown Carlisle Saturday with its usual mix of artisans, live entertainment and show cars.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on West High Street, and stretches from Hanover Street to College Street.
“We’re happy to be able to safely produce this. We’re happy to be able to get people back onto the streets,” said Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association/LoveCarlisle, which produces the event.
Harvest of the Arts, like many other art shows and events, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving a lingering effect for the DCA as it tried to bring this year’s show together. Usually, organizers visit other shows in a search for potential new vendors, picking up business cards as they go for future reference.
“We didn’t even have that to do this past year,” White said. “It’s really been an 18-month hindrance on keeping up to date on artists, keeping up to date on who’s around and who’s available.”
With artists dropping out of the profession and competition for vendors among weekend events, it has been harder to find artists to participate. The result is that 50-60% of the vendors at this year’s event are new.
Still, more than 100 artists and craftspeople are expected to bring paintings, sculptures, plants, artisan soaps, clothing and more to the event, which will recognize local artist and disc jockey Phil George.
“When COVID happened, we saw the other side of him, not only the Red 102 DJ side that we all knew and loved, but also this artist side,” White said.
During the pandemic, George dusted off his watercolors and starting painting tributes to local businesses. Prints of those paintings were sold with proceeds going back to the businesses.
“In the process of working on these prints, I rekindled my love for art, and I'm so honored to be a part of this year's Harvest of the Arts,” George said.
Live demonstrations will feature glass blower Michael Paluso, who is from Mechanicsburg, and spray paint artist Nathan Theobold. Plein aire artists will be scattered throughout the downtown to paint festival scenes as well as downtown buildings.
Food will also be available as in the past, but there will be fewer vendors. Like other businesses, the food vendors have staffing issues that prevent their participation.
“That’s not a bad thing because I want to encourage people to go into the restaurants that we have here in town and hopefully get some food to take out,” White said.
LoveCarlisle plans to add seating in the festival area and to offer information on ordering take-out from local restaurants so that visitors can eat while listening to the live music that’s being sponsored by UPMC.
Music will be performed at locations near the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center, Veterans Courtyard on the Square and near West and High streets.
The Susquehanna Valley Vintage Sports Car Club will once again display over 100 vintage sports cars and a special section of Rolls-Royce vehicles at the annual "Artistry on Wheels" display. In seven years, the European and American sports car display has grown from 70 cars to more than 100 to become an added art exhibit showcasing the design of these vehicles.
Farmers on the Square will again be set up for Harvest of the Arts for visitors to explore local produce, handmade baked goods, drinks, plants and flowers.
One traditional part of Harvest of the Arts that won’t return yet is Kid’s Alley.
“We are re-evaluating the best way to have Kid’s Alley in 2022, but, for health reasons, we thought it best not to offer it this year,” White said.
