Harvest of the Arts returns to downtown Carlisle Saturday with its usual mix of artisans, live entertainment and show cars.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on West High Street, and stretches from Hanover Street to College Street.

“We’re happy to be able to safely produce this. We’re happy to be able to get people back onto the streets,” said Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association/LoveCarlisle, which produces the event.

Harvest of the Arts, like many other art shows and events, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving a lingering effect for the DCA as it tried to bring this year’s show together. Usually, organizers visit other shows in a search for potential new vendors, picking up business cards as they go for future reference.

“We didn’t even have that to do this past year,” White said. “It’s really been an 18-month hindrance on keeping up to date on artists, keeping up to date on who’s around and who’s available.”

With artists dropping out of the profession and competition for vendors among weekend events, it has been harder to find artists to participate. The result is that 50-60% of the vendors at this year’s event are new.