Harrisburg Symphony cancels remainder of season, summer concerts

Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that it was canceling its May and July concerts.

The cancellation includes the annual concert on the Benjamin Rush campus at Dickinson College, which had been scheduled for 8 p.m. on June 30.

"Each day, our world and our communities are navigating a new normal. While we may not know when we will enjoy live music in the company of one another again, it is our fervent desire to perform once again for the Harrisburg community as soon as possible," symphony officials wrote on the organization's web page.

Canceled concerts include the Capital Blue Cross Pops Tribute to John Williams on May 2-3, the Youth Symphony Mother's Day Concert on May 10, the Symphonic Splendor Masterworks concert May 16-17 and the Summer Concert Series that was to run June 30-July 5.

Patrons and subscribers are being given the option of converting the value of their tickets into a tax-deductible donation to the symphony, receiving a credit voucher for the purchase of tickets to future concerts, applying the price of the tickets to a subscription renewal or requesting a full refund.

Symphony staff are working from home and can be reached by calling the box office at 717-545-5598 or emailing info@harrisburgsymphony.org.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

