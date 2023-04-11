Less than six months after Nonna Ilva made its Broad Street Market debut in Harrisburg, the Italian restaurant plans to open another location in Carlisle.

The business, featuring Italian cuisine and desserts, is anticipated to open at 204 N. Hanover St., around May 11, owner Mattie Cappella said.

He said the Carlisle location will have a larger menu than its Harrisburg counterpart, with Roma style pizza and pasta options as well as various flavors of gelato and bakery items like tiramisu, cannoli and Italian cookies.

Cappella opened Nonna Ilva alongside his wife, Hannah Houtz.

"I'm Italian [and] my wife, she's American, but she lived in Italy too, close to Rome where I'm from," Cappella said. "She likes Italian cuisine, Italian culture."

The restaurant operates at Broad Street Market in Midtown Harrisburg, on from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays in the brick building.

Cappella said he and his wife decided to open a new location for Nonna Ilva in Carlisle because it's a "nice area."

"People can walk over there, people are very friendly, so that's why we decided to move over there, because it's a very, very, very nice location and town," he said.

The North Hanover Street building formerly housed Crazy Glazed, a doughnut shop that moved to 333 B St. in January.

In addition to installing a pizza counter and a gelato showcase in the new location, Cappella said he hopes to add a gazebo for outdoor seating.