HARB honors four Carlisle properties for preservation work

Four Carlisle properties were recently honored by Carlisle's Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) for their efforts in maintaining high standards for historic architecture design, preservation and reuse.
The Historic Preservation Awards recognize property owners and tenants who have applied for a building or sign permit and have had their proposed changes approved by HARB and Carlisle Borough Council. These awards also highlight the growing streetscape in downtown Carlisle, in particular North Hanover Street, which has seen significant revival with the completion of these projects.
Winners of the Historic Preservation Awards received a framed certificate celebrating their achievement at the August borough council meeting.
The winners are:
- Carlisle Antique Mall, Sign Award: Owner Richard Lawson was recognized for the lettering on the front of the building, located at 164 N. Hanover St. The lettering recreates the size, design and placement of the building’s original Montgomery Ward & Co. sign.
- Hook & Flask Still Works, Sign Award: Owners Mark Farrell and Devin Flickinger received the sign award for the oval, projecting sign that sits above the building’s glass doors.
- Sunrise Café, Commercial Award: Building owner Mike Adler and business owner Tara Stassi were honored for the remodeling of the building at 231 N. Hanover St. The historic building previously served as the home of John Hays, a Civil War soldier and entrepreneur who founded Frog & Switch Manufacturing. The renovations to the building preserved many of the historical elements and recreated the patio and wraparound porch.
- Val Himes Park, Special Project Award: The Cumberland County Historical Society received an award for its pocket park project, located next to the society’s building at 21 N. Pitt St. The pocket park features gardens and benches, along with walkways featuring arrows pointing to various county historical landmarks. The park also features historical exhibits and can be used as a classroom or event space.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!