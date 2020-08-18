HARB honors four Carlisle properties for preservation work

Four Carlisle properties were recently honored by Carlisle's Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) for their efforts in maintaining high standards for historic architecture design, preservation and reuse.

The Historic Preservation Awards recognize property owners and tenants who have applied for a building or sign permit and have had their proposed changes approved by HARB and Carlisle Borough Council. These awards also highlight the growing streetscape in downtown Carlisle, in particular North Hanover Street, which has seen significant revival with the completion of these projects.