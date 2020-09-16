Halloween plans take shape in Carlisle; trick-or-treat still planned for Oct. 29

With more than a month to go until Halloween, plans are coming together for the annual celebration in Carlisle and a borough council member is looking even further ahead.
The borough canceled its Halloween parade in August citing uncertainty around what restrictions will be in place by October and concerns over the capacity for social distancing along the parade route. The borough plans to hold limited, Halloween-themed activities through its Parks and Recreation Department.
One of those activities is a Halloween Costume Contest and Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31 for children ages 2-12. The event will be held in the parking lot at the Stuart Community Center on Franklin Street, but will move inside in the event of rain.
The borough has been asking for volunteers to hand out candy at the event and encouraging them to decorate the trunks of their cars and dress up for the event.
Children participating in the event will register for a time slot and then maintain social distance as they travel from trunk to trunk collecting candy. Judges will pick their favorite costumes at each time slot with winners being announced through social media. Participants will also have a chance to get their pictures taken.
More details on the event will be available through the department’s Facebook page as they become available.
Andrea Crouse, Carlisle’s director of Parks and Recreation, said the event is not meant to replace trick-or-treat, which is “still a go” and will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. in the borough.
Setting trick-or-treat night has been an annual ritual for municipalities since the 1950s, and Carlisle has traditionally avoided holding the event on a weekend for safety issues. Councilwoman Brenda Landis last week asked the borough council to have a discussion on the topic before setting the 2021 date.
"It's something that we should revisit and get feedback," Landis said.
Landis conducted an informal poll on Nextdoor in Carlisle-specific neighborhood groups and found that 68% of respondents preferred having trick-or-treat on Halloween. The remaining 32% thought the date should be moved if Halloween falls on a weekend.
"We get the question all the time," she said. "It's a conversation worth having because we're all very passionate one way or another about our Halloween perspectives.
Destination Carlisle also announced this week that its Halloweekend would return Oct. 16-18.
The schedule has been modified due to COVID-19, but the Pumpkin Path will return with lighted pumpkins to guide visitors through the downtown. The weekend will include photo ops, games, crafts and limited-time offers of specialty-themed food and drinks.
The 11th Annual Spooky Saturday event that brings trick-or-treaters to downtown businesses is tentatively planned for Oct. 17, but Destination Carlisle's Facebook encourages potential participants to "stay tuned for more details on whether this will be able to occur."
