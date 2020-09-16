Halloween plans take shape in Carlisle; trick-or-treat still planned for Oct. 29

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With more than a month to go until Halloween, plans are coming together for the annual celebration in Carlisle and a borough council member is looking even further ahead.

The borough canceled its Halloween parade in August citing uncertainty around what restrictions will be in place by October and concerns over the capacity for social distancing along the parade route. The borough plans to hold limited, Halloween-themed activities through its Parks and Recreation Department.

One of those activities is a Halloween Costume Contest and Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31 for children ages 2-12. The event will be held in the parking lot at the Stuart Community Center on Franklin Street, but will move inside in the event of rain.

The borough has been asking for volunteers to hand out candy at the event and encouraging them to decorate the trunks of their cars and dress up for the event.

Children participating in the event will register for a time slot and then maintain social distance as they travel from trunk to trunk collecting candy. Judges will pick their favorite costumes at each time slot with winners being announced through social media. Participants will also have a chance to get their pictures taken.