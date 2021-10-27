Halloween parade's return draws crowds to downtown Carlisle

People, some in costume and some not, stood in solid lines down Hanover Street for the return of the Carlisle Halloween parade. For most, it was a return to something familiar.

But not for all.

Brittany Rovatsos of Carlisle waited with her 21-month-old daughter, Yesenia, for the parade to start. The toddler was young last year when COVID canceled so many Halloween plans and Brittany was ready for this year.

“I’m excited for her to watch the parade and I’m excited to take her trick-or-treating where she’s not actually in the stroller,” she said. “But I’ve never even been to a Halloween parade.”

She allowed that she may have been to one when she was younger, but she doesn’t remember and said they didn’t do a Halloween parade in her hometown.

The mother and daughter weren’t the only first-timers along the route or in the parade.

It was the first public event for Carlisle American Legion Riders Post 101. The group received its charter last month and participating in the parade is a way for them to be visible in the community, particularly as they work to attract younger veterans to join the American Legion, vice president Bob Hirsch said.

The group’s plans center on veterans and their families, but they also raise funds for charity and hope to rebuild Carlisle’s post.

“We want to bring it back its glory days. It used to be the gem of Cumberland County and we want to bring that back,” Hirsch said.

There were first time participants in the parade that most people wouldn't think were first timers.

Raymond Highlands of the Carlisle Lions Club said it was the first time the group has participated in the parade since its founding in 1933.

Membership is down in the Lions Club as it is in many volunteer organizations, so Highlands said they wanted to get the name back out in the community as they work to revitalize the organization. The design of the float highlighted the club’s service work including work with eye exams and blood banks.

“What better way to have people understand what we do than come to the Halloween parade where there’s plenty of people,” he said.

Mifflin Junior Grange had a practical reason for making a first-time appearance in the parade.

“We’re from out in the Newville area, and ours got rained out and we put all this work in,” Danielle Predix said.

The centerpiece of their float was a Conestoga wagon that had been handed down through a family in the Mifflin Grange, she said. They thought about going with a theme based on the Oregon Trail computer game, but landed on the idea of the Donner Party after finding many of their available decorations included fake body parts.

For those organizing the parade, though, it was a return to the largest event of the year.

“Carlisle Parks and Recreation is excited to be able to host the Carlisle Halloween Parade this year,” said Andrea Crouse, Carlisle’s parks and recreation director.

Crouse said there were more than 70 entries in five divisions for the parade this year. Though there are fewer entries than in 2019 when the parade was last held, the number isn’t that far off. In 2019, there were 85 entries.

“All in all Carlisle Parks and Recreation is pleased with the amount of entries this year and happy to be able to host the parade this year,” she said.

Crouse said the parade runs smoothly because of volunteers like members of the Sunrise Rotary Club who serve as parade marshals, the East Side Neighbors who assist at the line-up site and Ray Thomas who announces the parade at the Square. This year’s parade judges included Parks and Recreation Board members Bob Schmidlein and Eric Oakman and Jason Diggs from Hope Station.

“The Carlisle community is very supportive of the parade and this support makes the Carlisle Halloween parade the great success it is,” Crouse said. “It is a great event that allows friends, schools, businesses and organizations to have fun and show community pride. “

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.