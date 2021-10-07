Destination Carlisle's third annual Halloweekend returns to downtown Carlisle Oct. 15-17.

The weekend includes a variety of mostly outdoor family activities, including the signature daylight trick-or-treating event, Spooky Saturday.

Spooky Saturday will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 for children 13 and younger. During the event, families follow a map to gather treats and do crafts at participating locations. Georgie Lou's Retro Candy at the corner of West High and South Pitt streets started the event in 2010 as a safer alternative to nighttime trick-or-treating and to help community members become more familiar with downtown Carlisle.

To make the event more COVID-safe, there will be no centralized map location. Rather, maps will be released the morning of the event on destinationcarlisle.com. Links to the map will be posted on Georgie Lou's and Destination Carlisle Facebook pages.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses handing out treats or offering activities are being encouraged to have their stations outside and participants are encouraged to wear masks and follow all COVID safety protocols.