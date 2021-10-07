Destination Carlisle's third annual Halloweekend returns to downtown Carlisle Oct. 15-17.
The weekend includes a variety of mostly outdoor family activities, including the signature daylight trick-or-treating event, Spooky Saturday.
Spooky Saturday will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 for children 13 and younger. During the event, families follow a map to gather treats and do crafts at participating locations. Georgie Lou's Retro Candy at the corner of West High and South Pitt streets started the event in 2010 as a safer alternative to nighttime trick-or-treating and to help community members become more familiar with downtown Carlisle.
To make the event more COVID-safe, there will be no centralized map location. Rather, maps will be released the morning of the event on destinationcarlisle.com. Links to the map will be posted on Georgie Lou's and Destination Carlisle Facebook pages.
Businesses handing out treats or offering activities are being encouraged to have their stations outside and participants are encouraged to wear masks and follow all COVID safety protocols.
The "Strolling Town Ghosts" will be strolling through town from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 4-8 p.m. Oct. 16. The ghosts represent various time periods, including the 1790s, 1750s, and 1910s, and 1920s this year. The ghosts entertain as they stroll, dropping historical insight about the Carlisle they once knew through their improvised interactions with passersby, each other, and their environment.
Visitors to the downtown will be able to vote for their favorite window displays and take advantage of photo opportunities. The lighted pumpkin path will be set up from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 17.
To make the Halloweekend Pumpkin Path even brighter, community members are encouraged to carve or decorate pumpkins and drop them off at the Old Bosler Memorial Library stairs from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14 so they can be added to the Pumpkin Path somewhere in downtown Carlisle.
The weekend also features Bosler Library's Comic Con event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The event features artists, vendors, a "Lord of the Rings" trivia contest, a discussion of the music of "Star Wars," children's activities, a cosplay contest and lightsaber shows.
Miss Ruth's Time Bomb, 24 N. Hanover St., will host "Terror and Talk at the Time Bomb" from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 16 where the movie, "Murder Party," will be shown. John-Paul Checkett, a contributing author for SCREEM! magazine and Video Watchdog will facilitate a group discussion.
