Group to offer glimpse into paranormal activity in Odd Fellows building in Carlisle

There’s at least one restless spirit in Carlisle who has an attitude problem.

On July 11, lead investigator Jared Tracey had a run-in with a presence he called, “A jerk in life, a jerk in death.”

Tracey was in charge of a team of paranormal experts from Pasadena, Maryland, who set up equipment on the third floor of the Odd Fellows building at 31 W. High St. in downtown Carlisle.

The day was hot and humid, so the air was stagnant in the four rooms monitored by special cameras and other devices designed to detect paranormal activity and sounds from beyond.

“At one point, the two women [on the team] started feeling uneasy and getting pressure on their foreheads,” said Tracey, who said he recognized the signs of a troublesome spirit who needed a talking-to.

“That’s it,” he said he told his team members. “Everybody out, except for me.” Turning to the spirit, Tracey had some choice words: “Dude, I don’t know what you’re thinking, but you’re not touching the women in the group.”

Just then, Tracey picked up the sound of someone walking up next to him and breathing down his neck. Unimpressed, he gave the spirit some attitude back, “Buddy, if that’s all you got.”

This Saturday, the Pasadena Paranormal Team will return to Carlisle to share their findings with a multimedia presentation and a Q&A session from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cumberland County Historical Society, 21 N. Pitt St.

The program will include a brief history of the Odd Fellows organization and the hall where the fraternal order convened meetings for decades. This will be followed by video footage and commentary from the investigative team. Light refreshments will be provided. The public is invited to attend. Society members get in free. Nonmembers pay $5.

Past ties

“This site was brought to our attention by Shawn Gladden, executive director of the Cumberland County Historical Society,” Tracey said during a phone interview Monday. “I have known Shawn for a long time from him working down here.”

Prior to taking the job in Carlisle, Gladden was executive director of the Howard County Historical Society in Ellicott City. During his time there, the Pasadena Paranormal Team did a number of investigations of properties in that part of Maryland.

“They’re very professional,” Gladden said. “They have developed a niche by working with historical societies. When I moved up here, Jared contacted me. He saw how many historic properties there were in and around the Carlisle area.”

In June, Carlisle was named the No. 4 Best Historic Small Town in the country in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2022. When Tracey asked for prospects, Gladden said he immediately thought of the historical society-owned building that houses not only the former Odd Fellows meeting space, but also History on High the Shop and the G.B. Stuart History Workshop on the first floor.

“I knew the Odd Fellows as an organization has a very compelling and interesting history,” Gladden said. “Anecdotally, I have talked to staff members. People have told me there are weird things that go on in the Odd Fellows building.

“I’ve worked in historic buildings now for about 22 years,” Gladden said. “There are always unknowns, unexplained occurrences in old houses and buildings. It could be explained as an older building that is settling, but there could be other explanations. A paranormal investigation fits in hand-in-hand with what an historic site does. In many cases, you are tracing the history to see if they find anything in their investigation that somehow links back to the history of people who lived or worked in those places.”

Coffins and skeletons

The Odd Fellows started in England and came to America through Baltimore in 1819, said David Smith, a past historical society librarian and interim executive director who is now the volunteer in charge of the committee for historic preservation.

“The lodge in Carlisle opened in 1843 and met a couple different places,” Smith said. “Then, in 1854, one of their members owned what we now call the Odd Fellows building. He allowed them to use the third floor of the building for meeting space. In 1895, the building passed to his widow and, when she died, the Odd Fellows bought the whole building. They continued to meet there until 1991, but they only continued to own it until 1960.” The new owners continued to allow the Odd Fellows run of the third floor for meetings.

Smith described the Odd Fellows as both a social and safety net organization. Members pay dues to attend meetings. Upon death, their widows and children received financial benefits.

“Like the Masons, their rituals were secret,” Smith said. “If you’re going in for a meeting, they had a peephole in the door. You had to be authorized to enter. Then you went into a room where the robing was done. The kitchen on the third floor, more of the cupboards up there are for storing regalia — robes than for food. One thing we do know, the Odd Fellows used coffins and skeletons. There was a long low area [in the robing room] where the coffin would have been kept.”

The Historical Society runs periodic tours of the Odd Fellows building. One day, a woman in a tour group mentioned that her family was connected with a lodge that closed down in northern Pennsylvania. All the equipment belonging to that lodge was relocated to the family garage, including two coffins complete with skeletons.

“One was a woman and one was a man,” Smith said. The visitor knew about it because the coffins and skeletons were used in initiation ceremonies for both the Odd Fellows lodge and its women’s organization, he said.

The presentation Saturday will include eight video clips of unexplained occurrences recorded by Pasadena Paranormal Team, Tracey said. “We are putting out a two-part documentary on this investigation.”

By his reckoning, there are six or seven spirits inhabiting the Odd Fellows building, he said. “We are dealing with folks who know the area. They are from the area.” He rated the building as being highly active.

“If you are up there by yourself, you’re going to run into something,” Tracey said.