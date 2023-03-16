With the first day of spring less than a week away, the upcoming addition of a new community garden in Carlisle could bring out a few additional green thumbs in the borough.

Jared Woolston, director of sustainable community and economic planning, said plans are underway for the design of a community garden that will be installed in an open space at Grandview Court, a housing development along North West Street.

“Community gardens are managed for a group of people to grow food in a common area,” Woolston said. “These can be individual plots for vegetables or a passive garden with perennial plantings like fruit trees and shrubs. Some community gardens have an outdoor kitchen area to prepare food from the garden and share recipes.”

The Housing and Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County will manage the garden for Grandview Court residents, and Woolston said the authorities’ design professional is evaluating suitable plantings for the property.

He said the authorities will plant a vegetable garden the first year and coordinate with residents to continue gardening. Herbs will also be provided for residents to pick and plant.

Woolston said plans for the garden, which could include features like pathways, benches and perennial plantings, are not finalized and soils need to be tested and amended if needed.

The project is anticipated to be complete in time for spring planting, however he said autumn serves as the “backup plan” if the necessary pieces don’t fall into place in time.

Carlisle Borough officials previously announced that a community garden would be installed at Carlisle Townhomes between North College and Factory Street and between A Street and D Street with the use of a $10,000 grant from the Healthy Babies Bright Futures and the Mayors Innovation Project. Woolston said the initial grant proposal included raised bed garden plots, a composting area, a pollinator planting area, accessible paths and fencing around the perimeter.

“When the grant was awarded, borough staff were informed that the real estate development and construction firm, PIRHL, was transitioning to a new property management company and was not able to take on the project,” he said. “Luckily, the grant program managers at the Mayor’s Innovation Project and Healthy Babies Bright Futures were very willing to work with the borough to revise the project.”

The cost of the project depends on the finalized plan, however Woolston said the authorities could cover vegetable costs as well as some additional maintenance.

He said the plan could be completed in phases if funding from the grant does not cover the total design.

“The garden will provide people living at Grandview Court the opportunity to enjoy healthy food grown at home,” Woolston said. “Additionally, applying for and receiving grant funds to build a community garden and partnering with HRA to keep and maintain that space strengthens the borough government’s commitment to sustainability and fairness.”

Another community garden in the borough is managed by West Side Neighbors at Heberlig-Palmer Park at 130 Lincoln St.