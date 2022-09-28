Grand Illusion Hard Cider in Carlisle receives nomination for USA Today Readers' Choice award

A panel of industry experts selected the local business as one of 20 best cideries across the United States, according to USA Today.

Now it's time to vote on the best.

Individuals can vote online once daily through Oct. 24 at noon. The winner will be announced Nov. 4.

Grand Illusion at 26 W. High St., has the world's largest selection of Pennsylvania Cider on draft, as well as a "rotating selection" of eight Pennsylvania wines and five Pennsylvania beers on draft, according to its website.

It also offers experiences such as "Magic Mondays" featuring a magician who performs tableside magic, live music and paint nights.

Grand Illusion is also the only cidery out of the 20 in the running to offer escape rooms. The cidery announced in a Sept. 13 Facebook post that its current rooms, Harry Houdini's Mystery and Willy Wonka's Fantabulous Riddle, will close after Friday with two new rooms to replace them expected to open in November.

USA Today said cider has exploded across the nation recently as an alternative to beer and listed data from Statista showing that the United States had more than 800 cider makers in 2018.