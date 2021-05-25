GQ Barbershop plans reopening after Saturday shooting as downtown businesses rally around victims

A neon green poster in the window of the GQ Barbershop announces that the shop will reopen Wednesday with all proceeds from services going to the families of the victims in Saturday's shooting.

Kendell Cook, 39, was killed in the 7:30 p.m. shooting, and Anthony White, 41, was critically injured. White is now conscious and alert and is expected to make a full recovery.

All proceeds from services done at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street from Wednesday through Sunday will go to help cover medical expenses and funeral costs for the victims. Donations will also be accepted.

The barbershop's announcement came as the Carlisle business community started to rally around one of its own.

Destination Carlisle announced Monday that a number of businesses both in the downtown and in the area have signed on to donate a portion of their sales this Saturday to the families.

Local artist and radio personality Phil George is remembering Cook and helping the families through his art.

"I've decided to do really the only thing I know how to do and that is draw something," he wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.