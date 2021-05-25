GQ Barbershop plans reopening after Saturday shooting as downtown businesses rally around victims

A neon green poster in the window of the GQ Barbershop announces that the shop will reopen Wednesday with all proceeds from services going to the families of the victims in Saturday's shooting.
Kendell Cook, 39, was killed in the 7:30 p.m. shooting, and Anthony White, 41, was critically injured. White is now conscious and alert and is expected to make a full recovery.
All proceeds from services done at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street from Wednesday through Sunday will go to help cover medical expenses and funeral costs for the victims. Donations will also be accepted.
The barbershop's announcement came as the Carlisle business community started to rally around one of its own.
Destination Carlisle announced Monday that a number of businesses both in the downtown and in the area have signed on to donate a portion of their sales this Saturday to the families.
Local artist and radio personality Phil George is remembering Cook and helping the families through his art.
"I've decided to do really the only thing I know how to do and that is draw something," he wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.
George said those who are interested in remembering Cook with a print can contact him through Facebook or Instagram. All proceeds from the sale of the the prints will go to the barbershop and to the families.
"One thing I never doubt about the community of Carlisle is when something tragic happens, our community pulls together and I've been seeing an outpouring of support over the past few days, whether it's the flowers and balloons at the front step of GQ Barbershop or neighboring business announcing fundraisers for the families," George wrote. "Carlisle is a special place, and Kendell Cook and Anthony White have helped make it the special place it is."
Carlisle Police announced Monday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr. on charges of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Carlisle Police said Baltimore’s whereabouts are unknown, but he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.