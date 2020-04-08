Good Friday activities canceled in Carlisle, modified in Mechanicsburg

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carlisle's Stations of the Cross has been canceled and Mechanicsburg's Good Friday Prayer Walk has been modified due to the coronavirus.

Carlisle's Stations of the Cross event traditionally took participants to a number of downtown churches for prayer and reflection on Good Friday.

Mary Moll, one of the organizers of the event, said in an email to The Sentinel that the route this year was to have welcomed several new sites and bid farewell to the current facility for Carlisle United Methodist Church, which is expected to move to its new building off South Spring Garden Street this year. Bethel AME Church was also to be honored for its 200th anniversary.

The event was also going to serve as a "goodbye" to Rev. Donna Hughes and Rev. Jim VanZandt, who will be retiring.

In Mechanicsburg, the Good Friday Prayer Walk brought people from different churches together to walk around town to pray at specific locations like the police station, businesses and parks.

The event has been changed to be the Good Friday Day of prayer, according to a post on the Mechanicsburg and Upper Allen Churches Facebook page.

The day begins Friday at 9 a.m. with a video message on that Facebook page from pastor Denny Keller from First United Methodist Church.