The Carlisle Police Department, Borough of Carlisle and the Downtown Carlisle Association are teaming up to raise money for one of their own.

Carlisle Police Detective Tim Groller was diagnosed in April 2017 with Stage 4 non-small-cell lung cancer, and recently his prognosis has taken a turn for the worse.

Thursday, the DCA organized a GoFundMe page to help the Carlisle Police Department raise a target goal of $300,000 to help Groller and his family pay off the mortgage on their home. Groller, 37, and his wife, Gabrielle, have three kids — Ava, Ella and Timothy.

The account raised close to $10,000 in the first four hours Thursday and now sits at $19,510 raised as of Friday morning.

Funds would be contributed to the Downtown Carlisle Association as a fiscal agent and the contributions are tax-deductible.

"As anyone who knows Tim can tell you, his “can-do” spirit and warrior mentality came roaring to the surface," the post on the GoFundMe page reads. "Tim has fought a long and hard battle against his cancer. Tim has faced many rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments over the last few years, allowing him to exceed all life expectancies initially projected by doctors.

"Throughout this time of treatment, Tim has continued to work and live as an inspiration to his family, friends and co-workers. Tim has become a voice for the American Cancer Society. Sharing his story with others who are also fighting the battle of their lifetimes."

“When I was diagnosed with cancer, I didn’t know what the heck I was going to do, as most people with cancer don’t,” Groller told The Sentinel in February. “The Carlisle Police Department has just become family. They got me through it all.”

According to the GoFundMe page, doctors told Groller in late April that his body was no longer responding to the chemotherapy treatments and a large, invasive tumor had begun to shut down his liver.

"As of April 28, 2020, Tim cannot receive any chemotherapy or radiation treatments due to medical restrictions," the post reads. "If his liver can continue to function for two weeks, Tim may be able to receive another round of radiation treatment. Unfortunately, doctors are convinced that this measure will only extend his life for a few months. We always keep hope that Tim will be a miracle and make it through this time of trouble, but when faced with the facts, it appears to be a grim situation."

Tim Groller has served us. He's a good man. Now his family needs us. No one should have to suffer through this. His family is desperately in need of hope and help. Please consider any size donation. https://t.co/xZKbnEq7St — Sean Shultz (@smshultz) May 1, 2020

