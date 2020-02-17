GlaxoSmithKline to close Carlisle facility

ABC27 News reports that GlaxoSmithKline, a pharmaceutical and health care products manufacturer, plans to close its Carlisle facility by the end of next year and move the site’s production to Puerto Rico, the company announced.
You have free articles remaining.
GSK spokeswoman Jennifer Albano told the news station the move will affect about 260 employees.
Production will be phased out of the Allen Road facility by mid-2021, with a full exit by the end of 2021, Albano told ABC27.
The Carlisle site produces consumer health care products.