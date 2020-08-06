GiveNKind connects companies with excess goods to Carlisle nonprofits

GiveNKind partnered with Serve the City-Carlisle whose mission is to connect people with meaningful opportunities to get involved. Serve the City will help coordinate GiveNKind Center volunteers to retrieve pallets of goods from local distributors, sort items in the GiveNKind Center or assist nonprofits that come to the center to select donations.

Tanis Monroy, executive director of Serve the City, is confident that people will donate to the organization even during the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

“I still see people collecting stuff and helping one another, so there’s been a silver lining in all of this,” Monroy said.

Maranto-Arnold said having a physical location allows the group to store donated items, then allow nonprofits to come in to “shop” on their own.

“That makes it a lot easier because we do intake very large lots and not every nonprofit needs 1,500 of one item,” she said.

GiveNKind works only with the nonprofits, not with the individuals they serve.

“Our goal is not to duplicate what those nonprofits are already doing and doing very well,” Maranto-Arnold said. “We call ourselves the nonprofit to the nonprofits.”