Around the stroke of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday the grass outside of Carlisle Area School District’s Lamberton Middle School filled with a mix of sneaker-clad sixth graders and Dickinson College’s women’s soccer team players for Go Girls Go.

The weekly program, now in its 11th year at Lamberton, is open to sixth grade girls and takes place over an eight-week period in the spring.

Each week, Go Girls Go includes a lesson on topics like gossip, bullying, social media, nutrition and other themes followed by outdoor activities including running and group games.

This year marks the program’s first return since the 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and also its first collaboration with Dickinson College.

Sixth grade math teacher Whitney Baker started Go Girls Go at Lamberton in 2010 after getting the idea from her time working at Crestview Elementary, which offers something similar.

“I’m a runner,” she said. “I’ve always played sports, I’ve always been into activities, and I’ve always really wanted to kind of help girls find that, so I just brought it with me.”

While it’s comparable to Girls on the Run, a national nonprofit for middle and elementary school students that also promotes physical activity and other forms of health, Baker said one of the big differences is that Go Girls Go is free.

She estimated that about 28 sixth-grade girls are involved in the program this year, which will culminate with many of the girls participating in Carlisle’s Employment Skills Center’s Downtown Mile on May 18.

Abby Vaughn, 11, said she joined the program because it helps her develop the running skills she uses playing field hockey, basketball and soccer.

“I learned not to be afraid of anyone shaming you for who you are ... because it could really get you down,” Abby said.

Go Girls Go taught Alice Boegel, 12, how to pace herself while running, which will benefit her in the future as she’s considering joining track and field.

“I haven’t done any sports this season, so I thought it was an opportunity to get active,” she said.

Baker said she hoped the program would offer an opportunity for girls to discover that they may want to join a sport and to build new friendships with classmates.

She said a parent of one girl in the program works at Dickinson, which helped connect Go Girls Go with the women’s soccer team.

“In the past, we’ve had yoga instructors come, we’ve done Zumba, we went to Transformation Training & Fitness one time and they did like a workout with our girls,” she said. “We’ve always had like a certain element or tried to have somebody from the community kind of do something, but this is the first time we’ve collaborated with Dickinson, and it’s been really nice that they love it.”

“They’re really fun,” Abby said of the soccer team. “They make you work hard but during fun and not overworking you,”

Tuesday marked the team’s second time facilitating activities with Go Girls Go, which included blob tag, log tag and capture the flag.

Dickinson sophomore and goalkeeper Sophia Kavulich said the students started off a little timid but warmed up to the team members quickly.

“I know definitely in middle school, being in a program like this, I would want to have like older girls come who are playing sports because I think that’s like the coolest thing ever growing up,” she said. “I always wanted to be like a college athlete and have older people to look up to, so I think it’s really important to join with these girls and play fun activities with them and stuff like that, because we were in their shoes at one point.”

Kavulich said she hopes to see the soccer team’s involvement with Go Girls Go continue since the team members have had “so much fun” volunteering.

Wilson Middle School debuted its version of the program this year, and Baker said it’s her vision to have a program like Go Girls Go at all schools in the Carlisle Area School District.

“It’s just about having fun, doing something different, being active and teaching girls to enjoy being active together,” she said.

Given the opportunity to share one piece of advice with the sixth graders, Kavulich went simply with “have fun.”

“Enjoy the time that you have with your friends that you have now because it goes by so quickly,” she said. “ ... Enjoy the time that you have being young and the time that you have with your friends here now, because you’re gonna make great relationships that way.”

If the giggles, smiles and occasional joyful shrieks echoing from the field Tuesday were any indication, the Go Girls Go students took Kavulich’s advice to heart.

