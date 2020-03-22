Girl Scouts, Carlisle Tool Library build homes for bees

Bees in Carlisle will have new places to nest thanks to a collaboration between the Girl Scouts and Carlisle Tool Library.
Girl Scout Troop 15089 from the Camp Hill area recently visited the tool library to build native bee boxes.
Sara Markowitz, director of community outreach for the Carlisle Tool Library, said the organization first started building bee boxes in partnership with local honey producer Honeybee Friendly as a workshop at Farmers on the Square. Markowitz said it was so popular they had 14 kits available and finished in about 15 minutes, prompting them to do the workshop again.
That’s where troop leader Karen Skoczynski entered the picture. She and her son came to a workshop and built a bee box. Then, her daughter said she wanted to build one, too.
Skoczynski and troop co-leader Amanda Peters made arrangements for the girls to build the boxes as part of their requirements for their Bronze Award. Those arrangements included materials donated from Lowe’s and Home Depot.
On the evening of Feb. 27, the troop came to the tool library where the sides, base, back and roof of the bee boxes were waiting to be assembled. Each girl took hammer in hand to assemble the boxes, pounding away at the nails that held them together and sometimes learning the pitfalls of working with pine as some of the pieces split. That was a lesson in itself as they had to figure out how to make the project work in light of the setbacks.
The evening also included a visit from the 2020 Pennsylvania Honey Queen, Lucy Winn. Winn, a senior at Carlisle High School, told the girls about the anatomy of the honey bee and facts about how they see, fly and transport pollen. She also told them about her background as a beekeeper and how important the bees are to agriculture.
“If there are no local bees, there’s no local agriculture,” she said.
Penn State Master Gardeners Susan Janton and Julie Rhen also shared information about bees found in Pennsylvania, where bees live, and how pollination works.
The workshop marked a first for the tool library’s programming.
“It’s the first time that we’ve had one with a scout troop,” Markowitz said. “And it’s our first time that we’ve really had programming that was directed towards youth.”
When finished, the girls signed their boxes. The boxes will be placed around the community and will be maintained by the tool library and Honeybee Friendly. Markowitz said the cardboard nesting tubes in the bee boxes have to be replaced each year. As the tubes are replaced, they can be examined to gain insight into the health of the native bee population.
Winn hoped the evening’s activity would not only benefit the bees, but also the girls building the boxes.
“When you get into gardening and when you get into planting native flowers for pollinators and honey bees, it reduces the fear,” Winn said. “It’s really nice that they’re building bee hives. It teaches them to love the bees.”
