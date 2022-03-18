Giant donates $18,000 to Carlisle Area School District to fight food insecurity

The Giant Company on Friday donated more than $18,000 to Carlisle Area School District as part of the business' effort to eliminate hunger in public schools.

Giant's Feeding School Kids initiative ran from Jan. 3 to Feb. 28 at its stores, with customers invited to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar or to convert the store's Choice points into a donation for local schools' food programs.

This year, the company raised more than $1.4 million, and on Friday it presented Carlisle's portion, which was $18,277.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0