Giant donates $18,000 to Carlisle Area School District to fight food insecurity

Giant donation

Giant Company representatives presented an $18,277 donation from its Feeding School Kids initiative to Carlisle Area School District's food program Friday morning. Pictured from left to right are Katie Crane, Giant PR specialist; Marissa Garman, store facilitator from Giant; Kim Cox, assistant store manager at Giant on Walnut Bottom; Carlie DiGiovanni Thomas, associate at Giant; Jenna Kinsler, business manger at Carlisle Area School District; and Laura Evans, accountant for child nutrition at the district.

 provided by the Giant Company

The Giant Company on Friday donated more than $18,000 to Carlisle Area School District as part of the business' effort to eliminate hunger in public schools.

Giant's Feeding School Kids initiative ran from Jan. 3 to Feb. 28 at its stores, with customers invited to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar or to convert the store's Choice points into a donation for local schools' food programs.

This year, the company raised more than $1.4 million, and on Friday it presented Carlisle's portion, which was $18,277.

