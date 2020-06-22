Giant Company completed pollinator field at Middlesex headquarters

In celebration of National Pollinator Week, the Giant Company on Monday announced it has completed its seven-acre pollinator-friendly solar field at its corporate headquarters on the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township.
The company used native seed mixes provided by Ernst Conservation Seeds, which will establish a habitat for pollinators, birds and other small wildlife. The field also includes more than 20 varieties of wildflowers native to the region.
“From almonds to zucchini and countless fruits, vegetables and nuts in between, nearly one-third of our food supply depends on pollinators, making bees an essential part of our food supply chain and ecosystem,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of the Giant Company. “A pollinator field provides us with a unique opportunity to educate our team members, customers and the community about the crucial role bees play in getting food onto their family’s table."
According to Giant, honey bees pollinate $15 billion worth of food crops in the country each year, but beekeepers across the United States have lost an estimated 40.7% of their honey bee colonies from April 2018 to April 2019.
“One out of every third bite we eat is thanks to pollinators," said Cheryl Cook, deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. "It’s important that we all take steps to protect our vital workforce of pollinators; their value to agriculture is nearly impossible to estimate, but we see it in the grocery store and on our plate every day.”
Giant also announced a new strategic partnership with Planet Bee Foundation, which drives awareness of pollinators. In celebration of the partnership and National Pollinator Week, Giant announced a $50,000 donation to the foundation.
The foundation constructed beehives for the pollinator-friendly solar field and will tend to the health of the colonies. The foundation is also helping Giant develop educational signs on the importance of bees to the grocery supply chain, which will be installed along the on-campus walking path.
