Giant Co., partnering to open child care center at former Hoss's site on Harrisburg Pike

A new child care center is planned for the former site of Hoss's Steak and Seafood near the headquarters of the Giant Co. on the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township.

U-Gro Learning Centres Monday announced its plan to partner with Giant to open the center in spring 2022. The center will serve the families of the Carlisle community, the company said in a news release.

Ashley Flowers, Giant spokesperson, said the company owns the site and serves as its landlord. County records show that Giant purchased the tract at the former Hoss's location in February 2019 for $1.4 million.

“At the Giant Co., everything we do is centered around our purpose of connecting families for a better future,” Nicholas Bertram, Giant president, said in the release. “We know that having access to excellent, high-quality child care is important to so many families and that’s why we’re excited to be partnering with U-Gro to bring this much-needed resource to the Carlisle community and our team members. Equally important, this new child care facility represents our commitment to enhancing the community we’ve been proud to call home for nearly 100 years.”

Flowers said the project also supports the Pennsylvania Chamber’s Bringing PA Back campaign and will help revitalize the "Miracle Mile" portion of the Harrisburg Pike.