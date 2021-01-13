Giant Co., partnering to open child care center at former Hoss's site on Harrisburg Pike

A new child care center is planned for the former site of Hoss's Steak and Seafood near the headquarters of the Giant Co. on the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township.
U-Gro Learning Centres Monday announced its plan to partner with Giant to open the center in spring 2022. The center will serve the families of the Carlisle community, the company said in a news release.
Ashley Flowers, Giant spokesperson, said the company owns the site and serves as its landlord. County records show that Giant purchased the tract at the former Hoss's location in February 2019 for $1.4 million.
“At the Giant Co., everything we do is centered around our purpose of connecting families for a better future,” Nicholas Bertram, Giant president, said in the release. “We know that having access to excellent, high-quality child care is important to so many families and that’s why we’re excited to be partnering with U-Gro to bring this much-needed resource to the Carlisle community and our team members. Equally important, this new child care facility represents our commitment to enhancing the community we’ve been proud to call home for nearly 100 years.”
Flowers said the project also supports the Pennsylvania Chamber’s Bringing PA Back campaign and will help revitalize the "Miracle Mile" portion of the Harrisburg Pike.
Benchmark Construction is slated to officially break ground on the 15,000 square-foot facility in July. The child care center will include 10 state-of-the-art learning classrooms, an 1,800 square-foot indoor play space and a 12,000 square-foot outdoor playground. The center will serve up to 150 children daily in its full- and part-time programs for ages six weeks to eight years.
Approximately 30 full- or part-time employees are expected to be employed at this location, which will be U-Gro’s second center in Cumberland County and 15th in central Pennsylvania.
“We couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate partner than the Giant Co., who shares U-Gro’s long-standing tradition and commitment to serving central PA communities,” Greg Holsinger, U-Gro developer and former president and CEO, said in the news release. “We’re confident that this new facility will be an invaluable asset to the Carlisle community and look forward to the long-lasting impact it will have on families for many years to come.”
