Fundraisers support Lyons, Parmelee children after murder charges filed this week

Fundraisers are underway to help the three Carlisle-area children left behind in the wake of their mothers' murders in the last month.
Sydney Parmelee had two children with Davone Unique Anderson, who was charged Monday in her murder, as well as in the murder of Kaylee Lyons who had one child with Anderson.
The GoFundMe pages offer a picture of who the women were and the families they leave behind.
Parmelee, who was studying to be a pediatric nurse, loved the ocean, dogs and her children, according to the fundraising page for her children.
The page says that Parmelee's mother, Jill, "will now surround her grandchildren with love and try to overcome the devastating loss of her daughter to raise them both as Sydney would have wanted."
The fundraiser, created on Monday, raised just over $2,500 as of Tuesday morning. The funds raised will go toward expenses related to the care of the 2-year-old and 5-month-old children.
A GoFundMe page for Lyons' son says that her "entire life" was her son.
"She would have gone to the depths of the earth for her son," the page reads.
The page, which was set up on Aug. 1, has raised $12,783 to assist Lyons' son and his grandmother.
Anderson, 25, of Carlisle, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of persons not to possess firearms and one count of theft by receiving stolen property in the deaths of Parmelee, 23, and Lyons, 23, both of Carlisle.
Anderson is being held in Cumberland County Prison without bail.
According to police, Anderson said he killed Parmelee because he thought she had cheated on him. He then said he killed Lyons because he thought she was planning to turn him in for Parmelee’s murder.
