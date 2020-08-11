Fundraisers support Lyons, Parmelee children after murder charges filed this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fundraisers are underway to help the three Carlisle-area children left behind in the wake of their mothers' murders in the last month.

Sydney Parmelee had two children with Davone Unique Anderson, who was charged Monday in her murder, as well as in the murder of Kaylee Lyons who had one child with Anderson.

The GoFundMe pages offer a picture of who the women were and the families they leave behind.

Parmelee, who was studying to be a pediatric nurse, loved the ocean, dogs and her children, according to the fundraising page for her children.

The page says that Parmelee's mother, Jill, "will now surround her grandchildren with love and try to overcome the devastating loss of her daughter to raise them both as Sydney would have wanted."

The fundraiser, created on Monday, raised just over $2,500 as of Tuesday morning. The funds raised will go toward expenses related to the care of the 2-year-old and 5-month-old children.

A GoFundMe page for Lyons' son says that her "entire life" was her son.