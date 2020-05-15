Fundraiser for Carlisle Police Detective Tim Groller surpasses $250,000 goal

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Carlisle community came through.

On the last day of April, the Carlisle Police Department, Borough of Carlisle and the Downtown Carlisle Association announced a fundraising effort to raise an initial goal of $300,000 to help Carlisle Police Detective Tim Groller and his family pay off the mortgage on their home.

The goal was later revised down to $250,000.

They surpassed the goal Friday.

In all, 620 people raised $251,770 in 15 days for the family.

Groller was diagnosed in April 2017 with Stage 4 non-small-cell lung cancer, and recently his prognosis has taken a turn for the worse.

Groller, 37, and his wife, Gabrielle, have three kids: Ava, Ella and Timothy.

According to the GoFundMe page, doctors told Groller in late April that his body was no longer responding to the chemotherapy treatments and a large, invasive tumor had begun to shut down his liver.

“As of April 28, 2020, Tim cannot receive any chemotherapy or radiation treatments due to medical restrictions,” the post reads. “If his liver can continue to function for two weeks, Tim may be able to receive another round of radiation treatment. Unfortunately, doctors are convinced that this measure will only extend his life for a few months. We always keep hope that Tim will be a miracle and make it through this time of trouble, but when faced with the facts, it appears to be a grim situation.”

