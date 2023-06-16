Full implementation of body cameras for police departments is touted as one of the best forms of accountability for officers.

In March, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that the Department of General Services and Pennsylvania Capitol Police completed the rollout of body cameras for officers that started in mid-January, with installation of upgraded vehicle dash cameras expected to be completed in early spring.

Carlisle Police was one of the first police departments to jump on the body camera technology when a federal grant was first offered in 2017. Without that matching grant, David Miller said there was no way the department would have been able to afford the devices.

Though Miller recently left the Carlisle Police Department, he spoke to The Sentinel earlier this year to talk more about body cameras. In addition to the initial cost they faced when he was part of the department, Miller said the body cameras also have an annual maintenance and storage cost, for which Carlisle knows of no available funding to cover.

“I am a big believer in body cameras, but I also know that they are expensive," Miller said. "The units themselves are ridiculously overpriced, but then you have all the storage and all the maintenance fees that come along with it. So some of these agencies out there that have significant numbers, I can see why they have challenges affording it because we were wondering how we were ever going to afford it.”

Miller said the initial grant was $44,000 from the federal government, which Carlisle then had to match to purchase the first batch of cameras.

It costs $35,000 a year to maintain the equipment and for Cloud storage of the videos.

"All the body camera footage recorded every day by our officers, it has be stored in a Cloud owned by Axon," he said. "And it’s just a mind-blowing amount of information and data there. We pay a significant amount for that.”

Carlisle Police are on their third upgrade of equipment, and aside from the credit they get from Axon in returning previous equipment, no other funding is available to help local police maintain body cameras.

"All the follow-up, we’ve had to pay for that out of our own pocket," he said.

Body cameras

Carlisle Police has more body cameras than it has officers in the department at the moment, and Miller said every officer is trained on how to use the camera mounted on their vest.

He said it's been a helpful tool in recording interviews so police can concentrate on the victim of a crime instead of on their notebook, and the cameras with their fish-eye lens can also pick up more details of a scene that an officer may not have seen while at the location.

Axon's cameras are also built with a 30-second delay. Miller said he had just broken up a fight at a high school basketball game, and even though he tapped the camera to turn on as he was running toward the fight, the camera backed up by 30 seconds and made an official recording of what happened just prior to him activating the camera.

Though the previous 30 seconds won't have sound, Miller said it's an additional service given how quickly a situation can change.

"Thirty seconds is a long time," he said.

The body cameras also double as the department's dash cameras and likewise can go back 30 seconds once activated, with activation coming on automatically if an officer turns on the cruiser's lights. Carlisle Police has had dash cameras in all of its vehicles since 2001.

“We had old VHS units that were in the trunk and wired to cameras," said Miller, who has been with the department for 25 years. "They were big and clunky and took up a huge amount of space in the trunk. We were a very progressive agency in that. Most agencies didn’t have any kind of cameras."

Videos

The use of body cameras and release of footage is governed by Act 22 in Pennsylvania.

That law, which had some initial hiccups with audio recording and wiretapping laws, requires people to request videos within 60 days of the recording through a Right-To-Know request, specifying the date and subject of the recording and noting the requester's relationship to the incident.

The act also allows law enforcement to deny the release of video footage if they determine it has evidence of a criminal matter, information pertaining to an investigation in which a criminal charge has been filed or reveals confidential or victim information that a "reasonable" redaction couldn't protect. Those who are denied can file a petition for judicial review within 30 days of the denial, though petitions have a $125 fee.

A Court of Common pleas can rule in favor of law enforcement or the requester or deem that the public interest in disclosure outweighs the interest of the law enforcement agency.

Miller said all police agencies follow Act 22 guidance, and Carlisle Police sorts its body camera footage in five categories in its Cloud storage, with "benign material" and accidental activations being cycled out after 60 days.

Carlisle Police does go beyond what Act 22 requires by permanently keeping footage of use-of-force incidents.

“We maintain that forever," he said. "We pay extra keeping that storage. Thankfully we don’t have a lot of use of force [incidents] ... but for liability purposes, that makes sense.

“For criminal arrests, we maintain that forever because we never know when a court case will come back to it down the road," he said.

Miller said the body cameras are nearly always in use during investigations, though they will get permission from those on camera if they are inside a residence and they won't film an interview with a sexual assault victim or inside a hospital or nursing home.

"I think it's beneficial to everyone to have them on," he said. "The body cameras are invaluable for us. ... It protects them, and it protects us."