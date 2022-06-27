Full-service salon and spa plans for summer opening in Carlisle

Come late July or early August, Boundless Beauty LLC hopes to be open for business at 37 W. High St. in Carlisle

The startup salon and spa will offer hair and nail services, skin and body care, massages and more, according to a NAI CIR news release on June 21.

Warm Springs Salon and Spa formerly occupied the 3,700-square-foot retail space, as a second location in 2014; the first location operates out of Chambersburg. Warm Springs closed in December, according to Rebecca Yearick, community and business development manager and communications manager of the Housing and Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County.

She said the space remained vacant until Boundless Beauty leased the property.

Yearick said the West High Street space was outfitted for a salon and still contains equipment including fixtures and furniture for salon use.

"It made a lot of sense and was very helpful to a prospective salon. … I’m not at all surprised that at the end that’s who leased it because it’s beautiful and it’s ready to roll," she said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

