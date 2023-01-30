Frozen Figures: Carlisle's 7th annual Ice Art Fest to feature record number of sculptures

With the first month of the new year down to its final days, the start of February means one thing for Carlisle: Ice Art Fest season.

Held annually during the first weekend of February, Downtown Carlisle Association's 7th Ice Art Fest is set for Feb. 3 through Feb. 5, featuring a record number of over 100 ice sculptures.

Sculptures will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Feb. 3 with the official ribbon cutting, and the unveiling of the UPMC ice throne at Veteran's Square at the corner of High and Hanover streets to follow at 5 p.m. The event will run all weekend with sculptures on display through 3 p.m. on Feb. 5.

It will feature live sculpture carvings with a return of the ice bar at the Comfort Suites/1794 Whiskey Rebellion at 10 S. Hanover St.

As in years past, carriage rides will return to the downtown. These will be provided by Benchfield Farms from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Rides begin at Church Avenue and South Hanover Street and last approximately 15 minutes. The cost for a group of four is $25 if reserved and paid for in advance or $30 at the event and $5 per person for larger groups. Reservations can be made by calling 717-448-8464.

Marjorie's Gems at 44 S. Hanover St. will feature a Diamond Dig, offering 100 tickets that can be purchased at the event for $20 each to win an antique 18K white gold Edwardian natural diamond ring.

The ring weighs approximately one carat and has an estimated retail value of $2,195. Chances go on sale at noon Feb. 3 and the winner will be drawn at 2 p.m. Feb. 5. Tickets are limited to five per person.

Stacey Gould, Downtown Carlisle's Main Street manager, said this will be her first time experiencing the event, having moved into the role last spring after serving as the Main Street manager of Downtown Bedford Inc. Already, she is "blown away" with the community's involvement in the icy festivities.

"This is a way that people can give back to the community by having so much to put on display but it also benefits them in a way," Gould said. "Most [businesses] have told me that this is the busiest day of the year."

A map of the sculpture locations can be found online at iceartfest.com and event updates an be found at Ice Art Fest Carlisle's Facebook page.

