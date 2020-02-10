Friends of Bosler Library offer scholarship

The Friends of the Bosler Memorial Library are offering scholarships in memory of a library staff member.

The Dennis Lavery Memorial grant-in-aid scholarship awards $2,000 for 2020 graduating high school seniors in the Bosler Library's service area.

Applications for the scholarship are now being accepted. Forms and further information can be found at: http://www.boslerfriends.org/grant-in-aid/

Lavery was a senior member of the Bosler Memorial Library staff whose sudden death in June 2018 prompted not only memorial funding for this grant-in-aid scholarship, but also the ongoing Lavery Speaker Series held every spring and fall as part of the Carlisle Institute for Lifelong Learning.

The next event in this speaker series is "The Black Soldier in the American Revolutionary War" with Joe Becton to be held at 6 p.m. on April 16 at the Bosler Memorial Library.

