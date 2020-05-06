You are the owner of this article.
Friends of Bosler Library extend scholarship deadline

Bosler Memorial Library

Bosler Memorial Library is located off West High Street in Carlisle.

The Friends of the Bosler Memorial Library have extended the deadline to apply for its grant-in-aid scholarship to Aug. 1 due to the school closures caused by the coronavirus.

The Dennis Lavery Memorial grant-in-aid scholarship awards $2,000 for 2020 graduating high school seniors in the Bosler Library's service area.

Applications for the scholarship are being accepted. Forms and further information can be found at: http://www.boslerfriends.org/grant-in-aid/

Lavery was a senior member of the Bosler Memorial Library staff whose sudden death in June 2018 prompted not only memorial funding for this grant-in-aid scholarship, but also the ongoing Lavery Speaker Series held every spring and fall as part of the Carlisle Institute for Lifelong Learning.

