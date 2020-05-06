Friends of Bosler Library extend scholarship deadline

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Friends of the Bosler Memorial Library have extended the deadline to apply for its grant-in-aid scholarship to Aug. 1 due to the school closures caused by the coronavirus.

The Dennis Lavery Memorial grant-in-aid scholarship awards $2,000 for 2020 graduating high school seniors in the Bosler Library's service area.

Applications for the scholarship are being accepted. Forms and further information can be found at: http://www.boslerfriends.org/grant-in-aid/

Lavery was a senior member of the Bosler Memorial Library staff whose sudden death in June 2018 prompted not only memorial funding for this grant-in-aid scholarship, but also the ongoing Lavery Speaker Series held every spring and fall as part of the Carlisle Institute for Lifelong Learning.

