Four buildings in Carlisle Area School District to close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases

Carlisle Area School District will close Carlisle High School, Wilson Middle School, Mooreland Elementary School and North Dickinson Elementary School for the remainder of the week due to positive cases of COVID-19, the district announced Tuesday.
In letters posted to the district website, superintendent Christina Spielbauer described the situation at each school.
At the high school, a teacher was tested Monday and received a positive result Tuesday. That teacher has not been in the building since Nov. 5, and has been in quarantine. The school was closed due to the number of positive cases occurring in students and staff, the large number of transitions occurring in the high school and an increase in community spread, according to the letter.
At Wilson Middle School, a teacher was tested on Sunday and received a positive result Tuesday. The teacher has not been in the building since Friday. The school was closed due to the number of positive cases occurring among students and staff and an increase in community spread, according to the letter.
Support Local Journalism
At North Dickinson Elementary, an asymptomatic student who was tested "out of an abundance of caution" tested positive Tuesday. The student was last in school on Monday. The school was closed due to the increase in community spread and the increase in positive case, according to the letter.
In each of the above cases, Spielbauer said the district has been in communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and is following their guidelines in terms of identifying close contacts, quarantining and disinfecting the building.
The decision to close Mooreland Elementary came after a staff member tested positive on Monday. The staff member was last at school on Friday and developed symptoms later that day.
In a letter to parents, Spielbauer said the closure of the school is to "further investigate, to conduct contact tracing, and to wait for individuals identified as close contacts’ test results."
The close contacts in question were not in school Tuesday and were already quarantined.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.