Four buildings in Carlisle Area School District to close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases

Carlisle Area School District will close Carlisle High School, Wilson Middle School, Mooreland Elementary School and North Dickinson Elementary School for the remainder of the week due to positive cases of COVID-19, the district announced Tuesday.

In letters posted to the district website, superintendent Christina Spielbauer described the situation at each school.

At the high school, a teacher was tested Monday and received a positive result Tuesday. That teacher has not been in the building since Nov. 5, and has been in quarantine. The school was closed due to the number of positive cases occurring in students and staff, the large number of transitions occurring in the high school and an increase in community spread, according to the letter.

At Wilson Middle School, a teacher was tested on Sunday and received a positive result Tuesday. The teacher has not been in the building since Friday. The school was closed due to the number of positive cases occurring among students and staff and an increase in community spread, according to the letter.

