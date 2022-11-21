Foundation to offer annual, free coloring book Saturday in Carlisle

For the sixth year, the Charles Bruce Foundation will offer its annual, free coloring book to area children during Shop Small Saturday in Carlisle.

Author Pat LaMarche and artist Bonnie Tweedy Shaw will be at the History on High shop in the first block of West High Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for a book event where they will give out copies of this year's coloring book.

The coloring book features a number of local and national artists, as well as those with ties to Cumberland County.

According to LaMarche, the book is also available at retail sponsor locations outside of the Saturday event.