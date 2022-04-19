Fort LeTort 2.0: Carlisle moves forward with replacement plans for community staple

LeTort Park in Carlisle is nearing the end of an era.

For almost 30 years, Fort LeTort has served as a wooden paradise for kids (and kids at heart) to play. However, according to Carlisle Borough Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse, a 2019 audit revealed that the playground needs to be replaced. She said the deterioration goes beyond a single deck or a hand rail.

“There is decaying and splintering in the entire Fort LeTort, so that is what caused this concern,” Crouse said.

The playground, constructed in 1993, has exceeded the 20 years it was expected to last due to annual maintenance, she said. She added that the benefits of a newer and safer place to play outweigh the higher cost and sentimental value of the original park.

Crouse said construction on the new playground will likely begin in Spring of 2023 and is expected to last around eight weeks.

“The footprint, meaning the size of the area, will be the same,” she said.

Dave Ely with George Ely Associates, a Carlisle-based playground design firm, gave a presentation on the new Fort LeTort’s design at the Carlisle Borough Council’s April meeting Thursday night.

He said the goal is to build something that will give a little throwback to the playground’s original design, and that new structure will be like a “Fort LeTort 2.0.”

Crouse said the biggest difference between the current Fort LeTort and the new one that will be built will be the materials used. The existing structure is made of pressure-treated wood, while the new design incorporates what Ely referred to as “modern materials.” One of these includes the use of poured-in-place rubber to replace the engineered wood fiber that currently makes up the park’s surface, Ely said.

He said the new design will also include a variety of options for individuals of all ability-levels.

The new playground will be paid for by funds donated to the borough (who will then pay for maintenance) by the Carlisle Kiwanis Club, Crouse said.

The club said in a news release that it intends to raise $750,000 toward the playground for their 100-Year-Anniversary project.

Carlisle Kiwanis Club President Mike Cornfield said the club has known about the project since October of 2019. They initially planned to raise funds and then do a community build, allowing members of the community to come together and construct the new play space.

“COVID completely shut us down,” he said, adding that the plan then shifted to a professional-build through George Ely Associates.

“We thought it was very important to keep all of the monies raised from the community in the community,” Cornfield said of why they chose the firm located on Walnut Bottom Road.

He said fundraising for the project hasn’t officially started yet, but more information is expected to be released next week.

Crouse anticipates the new playground to last for years to come. She said she believes the kids will enjoy it and that the Parks and Recreation Board carefully selected unique elements for the new park that aren’t in other Carlisle parks. Ultimately, she said it will be safer.

“We’re going to have Fort LeTort there,” Crouse said. “It’s just going to be Fort LeTort the next generation.”

