Former softball coach gets prison for sexually abusing players

CARLISLE — A Carlisle man who coached a traveling girls softball team is going to prison for sexually or indecently assaulting players.
Joey V. Sullenberger, 49, was sentenced Friday in Cumberland County Court to a minimum term of four years and nine months and a maximum penalty of 10 years.
Sullenberger was a coach for the Susquehanna Valley Slam and also coached through private lessons at Central Penn Sportsplex in Carlisle.
Police say the assaults happened before, during and after lessons in a private area of Central Penn Sportsplex.